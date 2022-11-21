ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjxFD_0jIdEpB200

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5.

According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of I-5 were closed. It has since been reopened.

The Coroner’s Office suspects the man to be in his 20s or 30s. No other identification details were provided by the officials.

An investigation into the crash is under review.

November 21, 2022

Source: Kiro7

Comments / 8

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Driver, 78, Dies in Crash West of Pe Ell on State Route 6

A 78-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Robert J. Knieriem was traveling west on state Route 6 just before 2 p.m. when his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder went off the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment near mile marker 25.
PE ELL, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Police Unable to Help Suicidal Man Who Blocked Thurston County Intersection Saturday

The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday. Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy