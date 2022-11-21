1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5.

According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of I-5 were closed. It has since been reopened.

The Coroner’s Office suspects the man to be in his 20s or 30s. No other identification details were provided by the officials.

An investigation into the crash is under review.

Source: Kiro7