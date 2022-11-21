Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morris County Courthouse Project Moves to Design PhaseMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
N.J. play of the week: Ocean County Vocational Technical School presents ‘Clue’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Football: Complete breakdown of the Non-Public A & B championship games
Two champions will be crowned this week as the 2022 New Jersey high school football season is coming to a close. The Non-Public finals will take place at MetLife Stadium on Friday, which features four teams currently ranked in the NJ.com Top 20. Both games are also rematches of last year’s finals, which had Bergen Catholic come away as the Non-Public A champion and Red Bank Catholic winning the Non-Public B title.
Paul Sacco’s legendary football coaching career at St. Joseph (Hamm.) ends on loss
Paul Sacco’s legendary career as the St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach ended after 41 seasons on Wednesday night with a 42-17 loss at Winslow Township. The Wildcats trailed 14-10 in the fourth quarter before a bad punt snap led to a back-breaking Winslow score, and the Eagles put the game away with three late touchdowns.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Wednesday’s $30M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/23/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $30 million with a cash option of $15.3 million. The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 31, 39 and 66. The Powerball drawn was 25 with a Power Play of 2X. While no one across the country hit...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
wobm.com
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Sparta
If size mattered in this contest, the township of Sparta would devour its competition. At 38 square miles, it is by far the largest of our Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year contenders — more than 25 square miles larger than the other four combined. With assets that sprawl across the landscape rather than settle on a streetscape, this Sussex County gem is an upcountry attraction that even the slickest city slicker can appreciate. Big on the outdoors, big on community and big on outranking its rivals, here’s how Sparta sizes up against the suburbs.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
nj1015.com
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
Jersey’s Richest Creamiest Mac And Cheese Can Be Found In Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey
Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
N.J. reports 1,212 COVID cases, 15 deaths. 8 million vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,212 COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths on Monday. More than 8 million statewide have now received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose ahead of Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Tuesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event
Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0