ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: Complete breakdown of the Non-Public A & B championship games

Two champions will be crowned this week as the 2022 New Jersey high school football season is coming to a close. The Non-Public finals will take place at MetLife Stadium on Friday, which features four teams currently ranked in the NJ.com Top 20. Both games are also rematches of last year’s finals, which had Bergen Catholic come away as the Non-Public A champion and Red Bank Catholic winning the Non-Public B title.
NEW JERSEY STATE
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Sparta

If size mattered in this contest, the township of Sparta would devour its competition. At 38 square miles, it is by far the largest of our Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year contenders — more than 25 square miles larger than the other four combined. With assets that sprawl across the landscape rather than settle on a streetscape, this Sussex County gem is an upcountry attraction that even the slickest city slicker can appreciate. Big on the outdoors, big on community and big on outranking its rivals, here’s how Sparta sizes up against the suburbs.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
nj1015.com

Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there

People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NEW JERSEY STATE
nj1015.com

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
New Jersey 101.5

Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event

Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy