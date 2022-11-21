If size mattered in this contest, the township of Sparta would devour its competition. At 38 square miles, it is by far the largest of our Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year contenders — more than 25 square miles larger than the other four combined. With assets that sprawl across the landscape rather than settle on a streetscape, this Sussex County gem is an upcountry attraction that even the slickest city slicker can appreciate. Big on the outdoors, big on community and big on outranking its rivals, here’s how Sparta sizes up against the suburbs.

