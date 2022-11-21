60-Year-Old Man Injured In A Pedestrian Crash Near Fred Meyer (Seattle, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a man. The crash happened on Highway 303 at Furneys Lane at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the troopers, a 60-year-old man was trying to cross from the northbound shoulder to the southbound shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a 2008 Blue Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 25-year-old Bremerton man.

State Patrol said the pedestrian was not using the designated crosswalk.

After the collision, the pedestrian came to a rest in the center lane.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated. No other details were provided by the officials.

November 21, 2022

Source: Kitsapsun