60-Year-Old Man Injured In A Pedestrian Crash Near Fred Meyer (Seattle, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a man. The crash happened on Highway 303 at Furneys Lane at about 9:30 p.m.
According to the troopers, a 60-year-old man was trying to cross from the northbound shoulder to the southbound shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a 2008 Blue Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 25-year-old Bremerton man.
State Patrol said the pedestrian was not using the designated crosswalk.
After the collision, the pedestrian came to a rest in the center lane.
Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is being investigated. No other details were provided by the officials.
November 21, 2022
Source: Kitsapsun
