Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited for Christmas, Lidl goes and unveils its brand new range of festive desserts. And let me tell you, they look delicious. ‘Tis the season to bag a bargain, too, as for under £10, customers can pick up the delightfully decadent Deluxe Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cottage for just £8.99. This show-stopping centrepiece is dusted with sugar snow and satisfies all our salty-sweet cravings, with a cookie base, smooth salted caramel and a hot chocolate pouring sauce – need we say more?

2 DAYS AGO