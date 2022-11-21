ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs

By Hayley FitzPatrick
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

For the emotional tribute, Pink sang one of Newton-John's most well-known hits, "Hopelessly Devoted To You," from the movie "Grease."

Photos of Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73, were displayed onstage throughout the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UeW1_0jIdC0TK00
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images - PHOTO: An image of the late Olivia Newton-John is displayed on a screen while Pink performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards, Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the performance, Pink shared an Instagram post in which she discussed honoring Newton-John.

"She was an icon with a beautiful voice and an even bigger presence, always kind," she wrote of the late actress and singer. "I look forward to honoring her tonight."

Pink also sang her newest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" from her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL" at the AMAs.

The hitmaker's family was in attendance at the star-studded awards show to support her as well. She appeared on the red carpet with husband Carey Hart and their two children Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKPNU_0jIdC0TK00
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images - PHOTO: Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Hart, and Pink attend the 2022 American Music Awards, Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Pink's long-awaited album is out Feb. 17.

