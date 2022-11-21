ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In

One dog knew just where to go when she found herself lost – the local police station. On Nov. 3, Border Collie Rosie was scared by a firework while her dog dad was walking her and strolled into Loughborough Police Station, where she took a seat in the waiting room. Leicestershire Police staff gave the dog […] The post Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In appeared first on DogTime.
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
