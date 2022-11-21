Read full article on original website
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Urgent alert as twin three-month-old baby boy and girl disappear from their home with teenage family members
A desperate search has been launched to find a missing baby boy and baby girl who were last seen with teenage family members. Three-month-old twins Lekaun and Lenikawa Hippi were last seen in Victoria Street, Grafton, NSW, around midday on Monday. Investigators believe the twins are travelling with the teenagers.
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
'Life and soul of the party' 24-year-old died after downing three PINTS of gin in drinking game and taking cocaine and ketamine, inquest hears
A partygoer died after a downing three pints of gin in a drinking game during a 36-hour session, an inquest heard. Doorman Kier Jenkins, 24 – described as 'the life and soul of the party' – went to a friend's house after a night out. He had been...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In
One dog knew just where to go when she found herself lost – the local police station. On Nov. 3, Border Collie Rosie was scared by a firework while her dog dad was walking her and strolled into Loughborough Police Station, where she took a seat in the waiting room. Leicestershire Police staff gave the dog […] The post Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In appeared first on DogTime.
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp
Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
