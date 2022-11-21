Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
Yardbarker
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flames Burn Flyers, 5-2
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Calgary Flames, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Calgary Flames, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Philadelphia's winless streak is now at seven games (0-5-2). In the first period, Calgary grabbed a...
Yardbarker
Updates on injured Flyers, Jackson Cates recalled
Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers announced updates regarding their injured players:. Konecny will miss the next 10-14 days. Against the Boston Bruins on November 17, Konecny suffered an upper-body injury and was not present for the third period. Konecny was on a seven-game point streak (3G, 7A) going into the matchup against the Bruins. He remains tied for first in points on the Flyers with 19 (7G, 12A). Konecny did not play in Saturday’s defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, or Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
POINT TAKEN
PITTSBURGH - Dan THE MAN. Dan Vladar got the nod between the pipes against Sid the Kid and the Penguins Wednesday night, his first start since Nov. 10 in Boston against the Bruins, and was absolutely stellar, stupendous - just downright sublime - making 38 saves in regulation and overtime as the Flames got a point in a 2-1 shootout loss.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
NHL.com staff writers share reasons to be thankful
The NHL.com staff has no shortage of reasons to be thankful at this time of year. In the spirit of the holiday, we asked nine writers for things they are thankful for when it comes to the hockey world during the 2022-23 NHL season. Here, in alphabetical order by writer,...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
NHL
BUF@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-8-1) conclude their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Sabres (7-11-0) at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing skid over the weekend with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers....
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
Columbus welcomes Montreal back to Nationwide Arena on Throwback Night. The Blue Jackets are set to party like it's 2003 tonight, as the team's Reverse Retro sweaters -- inspired by the "Tied and True" third jersey that debuted in '03 -- will see the ice for the first time as Columbus hosts Montreal. The Blue Jackets hope to continue a hot streak that includes a 4-1-1 record in the last six games while taking on a Montreal team they beat by a 6-4 score last Thursday.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
