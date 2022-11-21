ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Driver Crashes Into School District Administration Building In Shawangunk

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGsgo_0jId623T00
The site of the first crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view and Ulster County Sheriff's Office

An area driver was injured after crashing into a school district building and then a telephone pole.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, on Route 208 in the town of Shawangunk.

Ulster County Sheriff's deputies on patrol watched as a driver hit the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, said Sgt. Collin Reynolds.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, Reynolds said,

The vehicle continued a short distance into the hamlet of Wallkill and crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street, he added.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason D. Hepper, age 33, of Walden, in Orange County, sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown for treatment, deputies said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by:

  • New York State Police
  • Wallkill Fire Department
  • Wallkill Ambulance
  • Mobile Life Support Services.

