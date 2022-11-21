Read full article on original website
Eater
GT Fish & Oyster to Close After 12 Years
After a dozen years as one of the most popular restaurants in River North, GT Fish & Oyster customers will shuck their last mollusk on New Year’s Eve. Boka Restaurant Group announced it’s closing the seafood institution fronted by chef Giuseppe Tentori. A news release reads Boka will...
Gisele Bündchen Purchased Art Deco-Style Miami Cottage for $1.25 Million Before Divorce
Even though supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce from her star quarterback husband Tom Brady on October 28, she may have been preparing for it months before Friday. As reported by the New York Post, Bündchen bought an unpretentious three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Surfside—a very small town located between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach—way back on February 28 for $1.25 million. Brady un-retired and returned to the NFL two weeks later.
The Hell's Kitchen Cocktail That Comes With A Note From Gordon Ramsay
Fans of the popular cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" have a reason to be excited every year, as their favorite show is regularly returning for yet another season of cut-throat, dog-eat-dog competition in the world of fine dining. Season 21 of this famous show is dubbed "Battle of the Ages" and features 20-something-year-olds on the red team and 40-something-year-old chefs on the blue team. "Hell's Kitchen US," which has been on our TV screens since May 30, 2005, is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay, and whether you love or hate the man, he's proven to be very successful at what he does best (via Gold Derby).
Eater
Eagle Rock’s Beloved Cheesemonger Branches Out With a Food-Obsessed Gift Shop
Leah Park Fierro, an accomplished pastry chef and the owner of the cheese store Milkfarm in Eagle Rock, is opening a culinary-themed gift shop and stationery store called Parchment Paper on Saturday, November 26 to coincide with Small Business Saturday. The store is located around the corner from Milkfarm at 5054 1⁄2 Eagle Rock Boulevard.
Eater
A Pasta Palace From King Is Now Open in Rockefeller Center
In a departure from their intimate King restaurant in Soho, Jupiter is now open in Rockefeller Center, an all-day pasta and wine spot from British chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer along with beverage director Annie Shi. Jupiter has been in the works since before the pandemic, owners confirm,...
Eater
As Teachers Lounge Retires, a Promising New Bar Takes Shape in Greenwood
Two bartenders and a chef are working on a new Greenwood bar called Dark Room, coming soon to the corner of N 85th Street and Greenwood Avenue N. Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler have all shared the news on Instagram, though Beaumier tells Eater she can’t reveal further details quite yet. Nonetheless, the trio appear to be taking over the home of clever cocktail bar Teachers Lounge (8505 Greenwood Ave N), whose website thanks the neighborhood for nearly 10 years and says, “We have sold the bar, so watch out for a new lounge in this space opening in early 2023.”
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Eater
76-Year LA Barbecue Legend Pecos Bill’s Has Closed for Good
Historic Pecos Bill’s BBQ has apparently closed for good in Glendale, ending a 76-year run for one of greater LA’s most unique barbecue restaurants. The tiny walk-up restaurant specialized in Oklahoma-style barbecue, including a prolific pulled pork sandwich that landed in nearly every takeout bag. Owner Jerry Redman...
Eater
A Loop Brewpub Is Arriving Next Year From a Zealous Group of Friends
An ambitious new brewpub is opening next year in the Loop and in December they’re previewing the operation with a series of pop-up dinners with beer pairings at the Virgin Hotels Chicago. Industry Ales Brewpub should open this March at 230 S. Wabash (the former Kramer Foods). That’s next...
Eater
Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book
The owners of Pasta Sisters are hoping to retrieve a beloved item from an alleged burglary early Sunday morning in Culver City. Co-owner Giorgia Sinatra tells Eater LA that at 3:50 a.m., an individual broke into the second location for Pasta Sisters at the Helms Bakery District complex, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and removed the safe from the premises. Unfortunately, the safe also held their grandmother’s recipe book and diary with life lessons written entirely in Italian.
Eater
Nationally Celebrated Omakase Restaurant Nodoguro Opens in a New Home
For years, Nodoguro was the spot for omakase in Portland. The pop-up-turned-restaurant served intense, 25-course tasting menus of monkfish liver and uni rice, A5 wagyu beef sashimi and perfectly plump oysters in a minimalist space on Southeast Belmont. The restaurant regularly captured national attention, so when the restaurant closed mid-pandemic, its loss was felt by many sushi lovers, in Portland and beyond.
Thrillist
Chef José Andrés is Partnering With Capital One to Bring Super-Exclusive Dining Experiences to Cities Across America
Imagine being able to sit down at an intimate dining experience exclusively curated just for you by some of the world's best chefs. Seem out of reach? On November 4 and 5, world-renowned Chef José Andrés, CEO and co-founder of José Andrés Group alongside Chef Dominique Crenn, owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Atelier Crenn, did just that. The two hosted a private dinner at minibar, Andrés high-end, avant garde, restaurant in Washington, D.C — exclusively for Capital One cardholders.
Eater
Go Get Em Tiger’s Annual Thanksgiving Coffee Bonanza Is Back
Go Get Em Tiger is once again reprising its Thanksgiving day service, selling a collection of limited-time specialty coffee drinks — the kind more commonly found on, ahem, some bigger chain coffee shop menus. This year’s seasonal selection includes toffee lattes, gingerbread lattes, spiced ciders, and more, and to go along with all that caffeine there will be face painting for the kids, haircuts for the parents, and pies from Winston Pies to take home. The event takes place at GGET’s Los Feliz location at 4630 Hollywood Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a full slate of drinks running $65; fans should expect a crowd.
Eater
After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever
Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
Eater
Chef Jonathan Benno Will Steer Several Restaurants at a New Bryant Park Hotel
The team behind the newly-opened Grayson Hotel in Bryant Park is trying their luck at 30 W. 39th Street near Fifth Avenue in Bryant Park. Apicii hospitality founder Tom Dillon courted chef Jonathan Benno as chief culinary officer, following the pandemic closing of Benno’s namesake flagship, Benno in Nomad, in the Evelyn Hotel, which now hosts a Brooklyn Diner pop-up in its place.
Kirkus Reviews
Food Critic and Author Gael Greene Dies at 88
Gael Greene, the influential restaurant critic who told the story of her life and career in the memoir Insatiable, has died at 88, the New York Times reports. Greene, a Detroit native, was an investigative reporter before becoming the restaurant critic for New York magazine in 1968, where she would work for four decades. She quickly became one of the country’s best-known food writers, with her playful style and enthusiasm for gourmet cuisine.
Eater
Capitol Hill’s Secretive New Speakeasy Hyde Has a No-Photography Rule
A swanky new speakeasy overflowing with dessert cocktails, candle-lit tables, and surf-and-turf bites quietly sauntered into town this month above Eastern Market’s year-old Harvest Tide. Hyde (212 7th Street SE) comes from the Delaware-based team behind the lower-level steakhouse, which replaced Italian linchpin Acqua al 2 last October. Hyde...
Eater
The Best Holiday Cocktails, According to Eater Editors
In the endless iterating that goes into devising a menu for a holiday dinner, it’s stupidly easy to forget the drinks. There will always be wine and beer, sure, and the cooler is stocked with canned seltzer, but digesting too much information about the best appetizers and flakiest pie recipes means cocktails can fall by the wayside. No longer. Below, find Eater editor-approved recipes for cocktails that will add evermore festive feelings to every holiday gathering.
