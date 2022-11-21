Read full article on original website
Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power. The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe. Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear. El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.
NV Energy Restores Power to Most Douglas County Customers
NV Energy has restored power to most of Douglas County after an earlier outage affected more than 21,000 customers. The biggest outage was reported in the 89410 zip code. Most of the outages started just before 5:15 a.m. on Monday. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City shuttering due to staffing shortages
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is temporarily closing in an effort to increase safety and security while reducing overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday. Starting in December, nearly all the offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center will be moved...
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
Reno Sam's Club Vandalized Late Tuesday Night, Suspect Still at Large
The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large. According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism. But the suspect acted alone. No merchandise was taken and they...
Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park
An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
Carson City's FISH transport car vandalized
Employees at the Friends In Service Helping campus off East Long Street discovered Sunday morning one of their vehicles had been vandalized. Someone smashed the rear window of the 1986 Honda Accord that FISH uses to transport clients in emotional crisis. “Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning,” Megan...
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else. When other women from the Indian colonies came to town to...
