Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Column: What I’m thankful for in Lafayette may surprise you
In this season of giving thanks, it’s common to reflect on what you’re grateful for. As part of my process of falling back in love with Lafayette, I wanted to share with you a list of unexpected things I’m grateful for as a resident of this great city.
Eunice News
Noel shopping spree winners
Charley Hebert of Eunice and Krista Stelly of Ville Platte were winners of the Noel on the Prairie Holiday Shopping Spree drawing held Nov 17. Each won a shopping spree valued $1375 to be used at the 39 participating local merchants. (Submitted photos)
No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022
The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
Lafayette High School announces new principal
The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School.
KPLC TV
ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
Eunice News
Acadia Parish school system retains B rating
Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state’s overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year and the same score schools and districts registered in 2019. “There is reason to be pleased with that…
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
Abbeville Meridional
Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
Louisiana student hopes L-S-U spells victory on Wheel of Fortune tonight
An LSU senior will take to the stage tonight on one of America’s longest-running game shows with a chance to take home some winnings… if he can solve the puzzles.
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
Talk Radio 960am
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Veillon, Mr. Lejeune united in holy matrimony
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte provided the setting for a lovely 6:30 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022, uniting Miss Ainsley Nicole Veillon and Mr. Nicholas Troy Lejeune in holy matrimony with Father Mitchell Guidry officiating. The bride is the daughter of Michael II and...
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
