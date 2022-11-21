ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eunice News

Noel shopping spree winners

Charley Hebert of Eunice and Krista Stelly of Ville Platte were winners of the Noel on the Prairie Holiday Shopping Spree drawing held Nov 17. Each won a shopping spree valued $1375 to be used at the 39 participating local merchants. (Submitted photos)
VILLE PLATTE, LA
The Current Media

No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022

The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Acadia Parish school system retains B rating

Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state’s overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year and the same score schools and districts registered in 2019. “There is reason to be pleased with that…
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Miss Veillon, Mr. Lejeune united in holy matrimony

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte provided the setting for a lovely 6:30 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022, uniting Miss Ainsley Nicole Veillon and Mr. Nicholas Troy Lejeune in holy matrimony with Father Mitchell Guidry officiating. The bride is the daughter of Michael II and...
VILLE PLATTE, LA

