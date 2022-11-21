ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?

Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
CBS Chicago

James Suh, who says Ald. James Gardiner tried to silence him, plans to run for alderman himself

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accusing a Northwest Side alderman of trying to intimidate and silence him now says he wants that alderman's job.AS CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, James Suh says Ald. James Gardiner (45th) retaliated against him after getting publicly criticized.The feud started more than a year ago. The claims against the alderman that resulted got him in trouble with the city's Board of Ethics – and the matter is now in court.While that case between Suh and Gardiner is still pending, Suh is planning to file his petition to run for Gardiner's seat...
NBC Chicago

Buttigieg, Lightfoot to Make ‘Infrastructure Announcement' at O'Hare Airport

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make an "infrastructure announcement" at O'Hare Airport Monday. According to Buttigieg's schedule, he will visit Chicago to "highlight infrastructure investments at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and a workforce training program that is building the next generation of aviation technicians.
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
fox32chicago.com

William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
CBS Chicago

Family appalled by clemency hearing for man convicted of murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been almost 40 years since the rape and murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney.Fast forward to today, and her family is outraged yet again – this time at the possibility that one of her killers could be released.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the Parole Board is set to hold a clemency hearing for convict Robert G. Turner in Chicago in January.For Bridget's family, even the suggestion that he could get out of prison is like putting in the knife again and twisting it.Bridget was from Downers Grove, but the murder happened downstate....
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

