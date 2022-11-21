Read full article on original website
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Ald. Ray Lopez says he is not running for mayor to save Chicago from Lori Lightfoot
15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about why he made the decision to drop out of the race for Chicago mayor, why he doesn’t believe Mayor Lightfoot deserves another term, if he think the casino deal was a mistake, and what he thinks of the remaining candidates still in the race.
Chicago mayoral campaigns line up to turn in nominating petitions; Alderman Lopez drops out
Chicago mayoral candidates lined at the city's voting super site Monday morning to turn in their nominating petitions.
Over 90 percent of voters in Black wards supported Pritzker
Black voters in Chicago during the midterm election supported Governor JB Pritzker at the polls more than any ethnic group in the city, according to an extensive analysis from the Chicago Board of Elections. Pritzker cruised to a second term on Tuesday, November 8, taking 54.8 percent of the vote...
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
POLITICO
What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?
Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
James Suh, who says Ald. James Gardiner tried to silence him, plans to run for alderman himself
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accusing a Northwest Side alderman of trying to intimidate and silence him now says he wants that alderman's job.AS CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, James Suh says Ald. James Gardiner (45th) retaliated against him after getting publicly criticized.The feud started more than a year ago. The claims against the alderman that resulted got him in trouble with the city's Board of Ethics – and the matter is now in court.While that case between Suh and Gardiner is still pending, Suh is planning to file his petition to run for Gardiner's seat...
Buttigieg, Lightfoot to Make ‘Infrastructure Announcement' at O'Hare Airport
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make an "infrastructure announcement" at O'Hare Airport Monday. According to Buttigieg's schedule, he will visit Chicago to "highlight infrastructure investments at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and a workforce training program that is building the next generation of aviation technicians.
wlsam.com
Gregory Pratt: “The Rules are Meant to Let Rich People Give Money to Politicians or Die Trying”
John Howell is joined by Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune Reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall. Lightfoot’s allies are raising money outside city ethics rules; it’s not illegal, but they’ve skirted several regulations. Pratt sheds light on this, as well as Alderman Ray Lopez taking his hat out of the mayoral race.
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
fox32chicago.com
William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81
INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
Andrew Holmes, Chicago crisis responder: 'I'm a person that knows the pain'
WBBM Newsradio’s Mai Martinez profiles Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who offers insight into the cost of violence.
Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply
The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering $500 to qualifying individuals. The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
CTA Closes Bus Stops Near Obama Center Site, But They’re Still Being Used Despite Unsafe Conditions
WOODLAWN — Several bus stops along Stony Island Avenue, which are closed indefinitely due to “unsafe” boarding conditions as the Obama Presidential Center is built in Jackson Park, are still being used by some bus drivers and riders. Northbound bus stops on Stony Island Avenue at 60th-63rd...
Family appalled by clemency hearing for man convicted of murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been almost 40 years since the rape and murder of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney.Fast forward to today, and her family is outraged yet again – this time at the possibility that one of her killers could be released.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the Parole Board is set to hold a clemency hearing for convict Robert G. Turner in Chicago in January.For Bridget's family, even the suggestion that he could get out of prison is like putting in the knife again and twisting it.Bridget was from Downers Grove, but the murder happened downstate....
