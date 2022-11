Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland kicked off the holiday season by donating 350 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The contribution continued the annual tradition of providing support to feed families in need in Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County Food Bank team members, Community United Methodist Church, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland team members and community volunteers helped unload the turkeys and ready them for distribution.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO