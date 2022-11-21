ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding, killing 6 people

By ERION XHABAFTI, LLAZAR SEMINI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSQ4f_0jId1nE200
1 of 10

SHKODER, Albania (AP) — Torrential rains in the Balkans over the past two days led to floods that killed at least six people, prompted widespread evacuations and caused significant damage, authorities said Monday.

One of the most impacted areas was in northwestern Albania, where thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of homes were flooded. Authorities evacuated scores of families amid power outages.

Early Monday, police divers found the bodies of two missing men, a father and son whose car was washed away Sunday in the village of Boge, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Tirana.

Swollen rivers in Montenegro and parts of Serbia claimed four lives over the weekend. A woman and her two children drowned in Montenegro when their car plunged into a river as it was going over a bridge. In southern Serbia, a 2-year-old boy drowned after falling into a river.

Authorities in the southern Serbian region of Raska proclaimed a state of emergency because of the heavy flooding and the army was deployed to help the local population with evacuations and deliveries of drinking water and food.

Torrential rain of up to 400 millimeters (14 inches) in 12 hours on Sunday caused the Drini River, the longest in Albania, to overflow its banks by at least 10 centimeters (4 inches), according to the authorities.

At least 3,000 hectares (7,500 acres) of agricultural land was flooded in Shkoder and Lezhe districts, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Tirana.

Hundreds of army troops were sent to evacuate families after more than 600 homes were flooded.

“Shkoder is at the moment isolated from the rest of the country,” said Mayor Bardh Spahia.

Farmers, who have repeatedly suffered from floods in the post-communist era, voiced despair at their losses, which included livestock, and asked the government to help.

“We need government assistance because damage from flooding is very, very grave,” said Lina Zefi, 60, in Kuc village, less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Shkoder.

The historic 18th century Lead Mosque in Shkoder was also under water — after suffering damage from past floods.

Flooding also affected areas in western Kosovo, causing some damage to buildings and school closures but no reported casualties.

——-

Semini reported from Tirana; Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.

——-

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

45 people injured during severe shaking caused by M6.1 earthquake in western Turkey

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.1, hit Düzce, western Turkey at 01:08 UTC on November 23, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles). The Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported the quake as M6.0.
AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
US News and World Report

Aftershocks, Heavy Rain Hamper Indonesia Earthquake Rescuers

CIANJUR, Indonesia (Reuters) -Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday for survivors of an earthquake that killed 271 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped in rubble. Monday's 5.6-magnitude quake caused extensive damage in the...
The Associated Press

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their focus Thursday to a landslide where dozens of people were believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 272, more than a third of them children. Many of the more than 1,000 rescuers were using backhoes, sniffer dogs and life detectors — as well as their bare hands — to search the worst-hit area of Cijendil village in mountainous Cianjur district where a landslide set off by Monday’s quake left tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. Suharyanto, chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the rescuers are planning to use more heavy equipment to search the landslide after using maximum human power. “Hopefully in the next two days, after the weather is good, we can use heavy equipment and more victims will be found,” Suharyanto said.
AFP

Serb women in Kosovo protest against 'ghettoisation'

Hundreds of Serbian women demonstrated in Kosovo on Wednesday, in protest against ethnic-Albanian authorities who they accused of seeking to "ghettoise" the Serb minority. The protest in the north of Mitrovica -- long a flashpoint between Serbs and ethnic Albanians -- took place as Serbian and Kosovar officials try to find a solution to a row over number plates.
US News and World Report

Spain to Bring Back Spanish Families From IS Camps in Syria

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has decided to bring back several Spanish wives, widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in northeastern Syria, a government source said on Monday, confirming a report in El Pais newspaper. Thousands of foreigners including women and children had gone to Syria to...
BBC

EU defuses tensions over Kosovo car number plates

Kosovo and Serbia have agreed steps to defuse a row over Serbian car number plates, which had threatened to trigger violence. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted "We have a deal!" and said both sides would strive to normalise relations. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo had...
AFP

Kosovo-Serbia: Key issues in dispute

The failure on Monday of EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo on resolving a car licence plates row threatens to trigger one of the worst regional crises in years. - Licence plates -  The latest row revolves around licence plates. 
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy