9&10 News
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early Wednesday morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in the...
WWMTCw
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WILX-TV
Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
WWMTCw
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was an arrest made about 15 feet in the air. A woman was arrested in Ottawa County early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a car, a purse, and credit cards from a Holland Township mobile home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. South...
Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
UpNorthLive.com
Mt. Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing brother
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Vandale Omar Greene, 44, has been arraigned on the following charges in the 76th District Court in Isabella County:. Attempted murder. Carrying a dangerous weapon...
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
WNEM
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
Michigan State Police have charged a Mt. Pleasant man with attempted murder after he stabbed his brother. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. They say the two brothers had been arguing before Vandale Greene stabbed his brother. The brother was taken...
WNEM
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
WNEM
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
MLive.com
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
