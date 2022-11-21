ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
LUDINGTON, MI
WNEM

MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
MLive.com

Westbound I-96 is closed for crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

