Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
State energy regulator says Palisades denial ‘obviously disappointing,’ but other clean energy routes exist
COVERT TWP. — While the recent denial of funding to reopen the Palisades nuclear power plant handicaps Michigan’s short-term emission-reduction goals, the state’s top energy regulator says new federal laws will create additional clean energy opportunities. Palisades owner Holtec International announced late last week that it was...
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
No-fault insurance reform may be in play as Democrats take power in Michigan
Gretchen Whitmer open to working with lawmakers on changes to auto no-fault. Crash victims, care providers want to expand limits to health care reimbursements for crashes. Outgoing Republican House speaker says hasn’t seen a plan that wouldn’t increase premiums. Auto crash victims and providers may get another crack...
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles
Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
