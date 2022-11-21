ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
LANSING, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
DETROIT, MI

