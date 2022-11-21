ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday. Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage. Anyone with information, or who may...
LUDINGTON, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: Weekend

At around 1:00pm deputies responded to an address on Sunset Dr, Morton TWP. For court ordered pick up, transported male subject to SHBR for an eval. At around 6:49pm deputies responded to a littering complaint on S Cass St, Aetna TWP. Male caller stated he saw a subject in a vehicle, throw a bag of garbage into the parking lot.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy