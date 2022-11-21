Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
More To The Story: The story behind the Lumberjack Calendar
FORT OGLETHORPE (WDEF) – It’s adoption day at a pet store in Fort Oglethorpe. Our “fur babies” are all over the place. Check this out: eight Great Pyrenees puppies. Two weeks old. Priceless. And here’s my new friend. Julie. Julie works for the Lumberjacks Tree Service...
WDEF
East Ridge resident to honor friend at Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — One East Ridge resident has been walking Chattanooga’s Grateful Gobbler 5K for almost 20 years. She’ll be walking again tomorrow, but this time to remember a friend. Theresa Chastain will be walking in memory of Teresa Manning — her friend and former walking partner...
WTVC
Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo
Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
fox29.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
WTVC
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
Important Information about the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County
Here are the dates for drop offs, sign-ups, and other important information for the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County. Coffee County Rescue Squad (2270 Murfreesboro Highway Manchester) Friday Nov 25th 3pm till 6pm. Saturday Nov 26th 10am till 2pm. Friday Dec. 2nd 10am till 2pm. Saturday Dec....
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
WDEF
Organization Helping Evicted Budgetel Families
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- A week has passed since the Budgetel in East Ridge was shut down due to an eviction order from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.Families are still scrambling even after a week to figure out their next steps. There’s an organization who already had a relationship with the families at the Budgetel, but now is serving as a lifeline in their hardest time.
WTVC
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been one week since now-former residents of the Budgetel Inn were suddenly evicted from their homes. Tammy Rogers, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren all have one more week booked to live at a Super 8 in Lookout Valley. After that,...
WDEF
Chattanooga now has a Leslie Allen Jordan Way
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A day after the announcement, Leslie Jordan’s sign has already gone up on the North Shore. The Tennessee Valley celebrated the life of Chattanooga’s own Leslie Jordan last night at Memorial Auditorium downtown. Hundreds came together for “Love. Light. Leslie” – paying tribute to...
WDEF
East Ridge Police looking for man about woman’s body found in closet
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police say they want to talk to a man about the body of a woman found in a closet. They were tipped by a caller that they thought a man had killed his girlfriend and left the body in the closet of his home.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
WDEF
Union Gospel Holds Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Union Gospel Mission helped feed hundreds in our community today. They held their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. People could come to get dinner, receive supplies through the mission’s blessing bags, and gather clothing from donations in our community. They even got a live performance to enjoy.
WDEF
Home seriously damaged by fire when homeowner was away
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The cause of a house fire this evening in East Chattanooga is under investigation. Firefighters say the owner was not at home when the fire broke out shortly before 6PM. It happened in the 2400 block of East 3rd Street. They arrived to find flames coming...
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
WTVC
Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
chattanoogapulse.com
Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football
This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
