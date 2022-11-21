Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Tucker
This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
iheart.com
Lost Dog Reunites With Family After Walking Into Police Station
A lost dog in England is reunited with her owners after wandering into a police station. A ten-year-old Border Collie named Rosie got spooked by some fireworks while out on a walk with her owner in a park in England and ran away. Her owners, Steve and Julie, looked for the pup, but couldn’t find her anywhere. Fortunately, Rosie knew exactly where to go to get help.
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
Pit Bull parent leaves dog owners blubbing with her adorable bedtime ritual
Simba the Pit Bull goes to sleep in style every night
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'
A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
These Former Airbnb Guests Screenshot The Most Ridiculous Fees And Checkout Lists They've Ever Seen, And YIKES, Some Hosts Have The Audacity
One host charges guests $150 extra if they forget a condiment in the fridge. Yes. This is real life.
The 9 Weirdest Hunting Dogs in the Field
From 20-pound cocker spaniels to 180-pound Irish wolfhounds, hunting dogs have been bred to all sizes and shapes to meet specific purposes. Some look strange, and some have been bred to do strange things. Some setters, for instance, still crouch when they point, a holdover from the pre-gunpowder days when hunters threw nets over them onto the coveys the dogs located. Here are nine weird hunting dogs, some of which you may never have heard of before.
Business Insider
The true cost of extreme breeding in pugs and bulldogs
The true cost of extreme breeding in pugs and bulldogs. Flat-faced breeds like Frenchies, pugs, and English bulldogs are wildly popular, but they come with a long list of expensive health problems. 0 seconds of 11 minutes, 26 seconds, Volume 90%. Many flat-faced breeds like pugs and bulldogs have restricted...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppy's First Bath Is Total Cuteness Overload
Don't even get us started on trying to give our dogs a bath. It's always a nightmare. You basically have to wrestle them to get in the sink or tub. And then when they're all lathered up, they of course shake to get you wet as payback. Why can't they all be as cute as this Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy?
pethelpful.com
Moment Tiny Shih-Tzu Spots Deer in the Back Yard Is Just Too Sweet
Okay, we aren't being critical here, but Shih-Tzus aren't really big on nature. Sure, they love to go on walks and play outside in the yard, but they're much happier sitting on their owner's lap in a cafe or snuggling up next to them on the sofa watching baking reality competitions. We feel that! These little floofs are never going to pass up an opportunity to just be the little indoor snuggle bubbers they were meant to be - the Shih-Tzu breed was actually bred to be a house companion.
The most popular dog and cat names of 2022
Dogs and catsPhoto byImage by huoadg5888 from Pixabay. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement, per People.
petnewsdaily.com
5 Best Collars for Poodles – Poodle Collars Chosen By a Vet (November 2022 Reviews)
Different collars are often better or worse for different breeds of dogs. I have a new puppy we brought home months ago who is an 85 pound Bernedoodle and we have an older miniature wire haired Dachshund. I can tell you one thing: they can not wear the same types of collars. The size of the dog and the type of hair they have will have a major impact on the type of collar that’s best for your pup.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Silly Housecat Jump Straight Into Fresh Concrete
Cats are usually incredibly smart animals. When compared to dogs, most people think of cats as more aloof and much more serious. Cats don’t normally “lower” themselves to the level of acting silly as a dog does! Still, there are some instances where a cat finds itself in a rather silly situation all the same. Since they are usually independent and serious, a cat in a funny situation just seems all the funnier!
