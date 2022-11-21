Read full article on original website
The FADER
serpentwithfeet shares “The Hands,” a bonus song from The Inspection OST
Serpentwithfeet has shared a new song titled “My Hands,” bonus material from Animal Collective’s soundtrack to The Inspection. The movie, based on director Elegance Bratton‘s real-life experiences as a gay man in the Marines, and its accompanying LP arrived this past Friday (November 18). “The Hands,”...
The FADER
Listen to Warehouse Summer, a posthumous album from i_O made in collaboration with Lights
I_O, the DJ and producer born Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away suddenly in November 2020. His death came after a surge of internet attention for “Violence,” his 2019 collaboration with Grimes — the following year, i_O released a triology of EPs called 444, including one made with Canadian pop singer-songwriter Lights called AM 444. Today, i_O’s estate and Lights are releasing Warehouse Summer, the first and likely final posthumous album recorded during i_O’s lifetime.
The FADER
Song You Need: Joe Rainey’s industrial pow wow “once the reaper”
Joe Rainey‘s voice has the quality of fog. It can have the pea-soup thickness of Leonard Cohen’s, beckoning us to journey deeper into the secrets it’s concealing; within the same song, it transforms into a wisp of Pow Wow melodies that reaches for the sky like a warm haze over a cold lake. The gravity of his presence was underscored by the remarkable sonic experimentation of his debut album Niineta, a collaboration with producer Andrew Broder. With deeply distorted industrial textures, pristine cinematic scope, and recordings of different characters from Rainey’s environment, Niineta both relished and flourished in its outlier nature.
The FADER
Song You Need: The push and pull of Fousheé’s “Bored”
On new album softCORE, Fousheé welds punk and R&B sounds together in a DIY fashion that can leave you feeling a little whiplash. The project's lack of cohesion isn't a weakness, per se, it's more of an underlining of just how strong the spikier front half is. The New Jersey artist previewed the album with "i'm fine," a song with a screamo chorus so intense it would be impossible to miss that she is raging on the inside. Similarly, Lil Uzi Vert collaboration "spend the money" taps into a wealth of viral sounds (frantic drum breaks, pop-punk melodies) to create something endlessly repeatable. softCORE is worth digging into further for songs like "die" and "bored," a highlight of the 12 brief tracks offered up.
The FADER
The xx celebrate a decade of Coexist with vinyl reissue
The xx have shared a new version of 2012 album Coexist to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. The new edition of the album features live recordings of “Angels,” “Chained,” “Reunion,” and “Sunset.” It is available to stream digitally now and will be released physically on clear vinyl on January 13. Scroll down to hear the live version of "Angels" now.
Popculture
Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home
The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
The FADER
Brian Eno remixes Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective’s “Peradam”
Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective have produced a startling amount of collaborative work in the past few years, dropping an album trilogy based on the world travels that inspired the work of three icons of French poetry. Early 2019’s The Peyote Dance focused on Antonin Artaud’s hallucinatory journey through the Sierra Tarahumara in Mexico; Mummer Love, released later the same year, centered Arthur Rimbaud’s travels in Ethiopia’s Abyssinian valley; and 2020’s Peradam recounted René Daumal’s trip through the Himalayas. All three projects were recorded on location.
The FADER
Raf Simons announces end of fashion line
Raf Simons has announced that he will close down his eponymous clothing line after the release of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Belgian fashion designer revealed the news in an Instagram post shared on Monday (November 21); no reason was given for the shutdown of the company, which was founded 27 years ago in 1995.
The FADER
BROCKHAMPTON announces new radio show I Miss The Band Already
Days after the release of their final albums The Family and TM and their last-ever concert at The Fonda in Los Angeles, BROCKHAMPTON are (sort of) returning with a new radio show called I Miss The Band Already. The group will host the three-episode program this week — it airs exclusively on Amp beginning today (November 21) at 6 p.m. EST and running for the following two days.
The FADER
Babyface Ray announces new album MOB
Babyface Ray has announced a new album called MOB, due out December 2 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. The record will follow January’s FACE — which won the veteran Detroit emcee a spot in this year’s XXL freshman class — as Ray’s second album of the year. It will include the previously released singles “Nice Guy” (shared in October) and “Spend It,” the latter track arriving last week and featuring Blxst and Nija.
The FADER
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor to headline festival celebrating Virgil Abloh’s life
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor will headline a new and newly announced festival called Mirror Mirror next month. The festival, organized by Virgil Abloh Securities — the company formerly owned by the, late, highly influential designer Virgil Abloh — is scheduled to take place next Saturday (December 3) at the FPL Amphitheater in Miami’s Bayfront Park. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at the event’s website at 10 a.m. EST, with all proceeds going toward the 2023 launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation.
The FADER
Song You Need: Meekz is Manchester’s ballied up new rap king
The narrative provided by the rise of a young rapper from the streets to music's top table is one so well-tread it can sometimes feel cliché. While it's hard to find fresh perspective when relating stories from such a journey, Manchester rapper Meekz brings an intensity and steeliness to his origin story on new mixtape Respect The Come Up. The debut project features big-name guest appearances from Central Cee and Dave (who Meekz has opened for on tour) but it is when he's on his own that his voice is heard the clearest. The rapper knows about stacking it all up on his words as he is never pictured without a balaclava obscuring his face. Whether that is to focus attention on his lyrics or to evade Britain's oppressive policing of its rappers, it remains a fact that Meekz puts his whole identity into his music.
The FADER
Song You Need: $ilkmoney rages with range on “Cuummoney Amiliani”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. $ilkmoney‘s had his fill of the rap industry already. “My Potna Dem,” a track released in 2019 which became a TikTok sensation last year, is usually the stuff that lucrative record deals are made of, but the offers $ilkmoney received were contingent on him attempting to recreate his viral hit. “We make music for us,” the Virginia rapper told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”
brides.com
A Magical Multi-Day Wedding With a Kygo Performance in Puglia, Italy
When Sam Hirschmann and Eli Boskey first met, they were in two very different places in their lives. “I was a California girl who played volleyball at USC and had been working on the trading floor at Bank of America,” Sam recalls. “Eli was an American Israeli who had backpacked New Zealand and Asia and moved to New York City to manage restaurants in hopes of pursuing acting. It was sort of kismet that we both decided at the same time to finally have the courage to go to acting school and pursue a life in the arts.” It’s where their paths crossed, at William Esper Studio in Manhattan.
The FADER
Watch Santigold’s Tiny Desk Concert
Santigold brought a five-piece backing band to NPR’s Tiny Desk studio for a tight, five-song set published Monday morning (November 21). Supported by Ray Brady on guitar and synth, Chuck Treece on drums , George Lewis, Jr. (Twin Shadow) on bass, and Melanie Nyema and Stephany Mora on background vocals, the long-time pop innovator opened with punk-tinged renditions of “L.E.S. Artistes” and “I’m A Lady” — two hits from her 2008 self-titled debut — and played “Shake” and “Fall First” from September’s Spirituals before closing with “Ain’t Got Enough,” a song she released way back in 2005 under the moniker Stiffed. (Treece, a legendary pro skater who’s toured with such acts as Bad Brains and Pearl Jam, also played drums in that group.)
