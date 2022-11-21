Read full article on original website
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Turkey Time!
AHOSKIE – Over 300 turkeys and other food items that comprise a traditional Thanksgiving meal will find their way to dinner tables across the local area thanks to an effort by Enviva. The wood pellet manufacturer with a mill in Ahoskie partnered with Ahoskie Mayor Weyling White, the Ahoskie...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hawks drop league opener
FLORENCE, SC – The balanced scoring approach was not enough on a tough shooting night for the Chowan men’s basketball team in a 78-60 loss on the road against Francis Marion to open league play here Tuesday evening. Four players registered eight points each: RJ Wilson, Jay Estime,...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Façade Grant Program extended
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Town Council has approved a second round of grant funding aimed at helping small businesses on Main Street. By a unanimous vote at the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 15, the Façade Grant Program will continue in an effort to assist those that did not apply during the first round of the program this past spring and summer.
Comments / 0