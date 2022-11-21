Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
This Lakers-Jazz Trade Features Anthony Davis
Everybody loves a pleasant surprise. NBA teams do too. Let’s say you find somebody’s wallet. It has $100 bucks in it. You do the right thing and return it. They tell you to keep the money. What a pleasant surprise!. On the other hand, suppose they accuse you...
BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
Paul George's Updated Injury Status For Jazz-Clippers Game
Paul George has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return
The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.
Warriors And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off on Monday night.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-12) will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7). The Spurs and Pelicans will meet for the first time this regular season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 123-92...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/22/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 22, 2022. Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team.
NBC Sports
Watch Zion Williamson score season-high 32 as Pelicans beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like himself again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.
LeBron James offers high praise for Anthony Davis, says he’s been like playing the ‘old’ A.D.
After starting out slow, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers have found their groove. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, and Anthony Davis is a big reason why the team is thriving right now. The University of Kentucky...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
NBA
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
Rival Report: Inexperienced Spurs dealing with many ups and downs early in 2022-23
To help preview Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup between New Orleans and San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright, who covers this geographic region of the league for the site. Wright also authors the “Kia MVP ladder” for NBA.com, listing a familiar name from the Southwest Division (Luka Doncic) in the No. 1 spot on the most recent update.
NBA
Timberwolves, Lynx and Post Consumer Brands Announce New Partnership
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have scored a new multiyear partnership with Post Consumer Brands, headquartered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The Post portfolio includes a host of beloved cereal brands, including Fruity PEBBLES™, Honeycomb® and Honey Bunches of Oats®, all inclusive of the Wolves and Lynx partnership.
NBA
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
