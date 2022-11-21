ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City

An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-12) will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7). The Spurs and Pelicans will meet for the first time this regular season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 123-92...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/22/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 22, 2022. Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Watch Zion Williamson score season-high 32 as Pelicans beat Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like himself again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA

Rival Report: Inexperienced Spurs dealing with many ups and downs early in 2022-23

To help preview Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup between New Orleans and San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright, who covers this geographic region of the league for the site. Wright also authors the “Kia MVP ladder” for NBA.com, listing a familiar name from the Southwest Division (Luka Doncic) in the No. 1 spot on the most recent update.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Timberwolves, Lynx and Post Consumer Brands Announce New Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have scored a new multiyear partnership with Post Consumer Brands, headquartered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The Post portfolio includes a host of beloved cereal brands, including Fruity PEBBLES™, Honeycomb® and Honey Bunches of Oats®, all inclusive of the Wolves and Lynx partnership.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

