Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

‘The Elf on the Shelf’ Comes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — The Elf on the Shelf® is a cherished Christmas tradition celebrated in households around the world. This November, for a seventh straight year, Santa will send some of these magical Scout Elves from the North Pole to Knoxville, Tennessee to be adopted by over two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses. Families are invited to explore downtown and find where these little Scout Elves have landed each night for a fun-filled holiday scavenger hunt.The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition is a magical story about how Santa’s Scout Elves help him manage his naughty and nice lists. Once a Scout Elf is adopted and named, the elf receives its Christmas magic and can fly to the North Pole each night to tell Santa about the day’s adventures. Each morning the Scout Elf returns to its family and perches in a different place to watch the festive fun, creating a unique family moment. Children love to race around the house and see where their Scout Elf has landed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke. A shocking medical event earlier this month...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Is it dressing or stuffing? What side dish is being served across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing? It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are working to stay open as nearby school districts close due to illness. Claiborne County Schools moved to virtual learning Monday, and Morgan County Schools and Jefferson County Schools closed completely. KCS has seen sickness across the board, but the number of students...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Starbucks employees strike due to mold

A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. 38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville. The annual Fantasy of Trees...
KNOXVILLE, TN

