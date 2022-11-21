KNOXVILLE, TN — The Elf on the Shelf® is a cherished Christmas tradition celebrated in households around the world. This November, for a seventh straight year, Santa will send some of these magical Scout Elves from the North Pole to Knoxville, Tennessee to be adopted by over two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses. Families are invited to explore downtown and find where these little Scout Elves have landed each night for a fun-filled holiday scavenger hunt.The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition is a magical story about how Santa’s Scout Elves help him manage his naughty and nice lists. Once a Scout Elf is adopted and named, the elf receives its Christmas magic and can fly to the North Pole each night to tell Santa about the day’s adventures. Each morning the Scout Elf returns to its family and perches in a different place to watch the festive fun, creating a unique family moment. Children love to race around the house and see where their Scout Elf has landed.

