What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty
Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Historic Walnut Hill Farm in Ottsville
The local home is a cozy piece of history that makes from a great house for a family.Photo byEveryHome.com. An historic farmhouse in Bucks County, replete with privacy and an antique aesthetic, has recently gone up for sale.
WFMZ-TV Online
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
Malvern-Based Vanguard Still Committed to ‘Hybrid Working Model’ Despite Additional Office Building
Vanguard's newest office purchase, which is currently leased by Endo International.Photo byMichael Bryant, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Malvern-based Vanguard Group has expanded its office space in the Philadelphia area with the purchase of a nine-year-old high-end office complex close to its headquarters, write Jake Blumgart and Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
buckscountyherald.com
Whole Foods is coming to Doylestown, as Marshall’s relocates
Bucks County’s first Whole Foods Market is opening sometime early next year in the Barn Plaza shopping center on Route 611 in Doylestown Township. The highly anticipated announcement came from Brixmor Property Group, which manages the center, on its Facebook page. The larger Doylestown community has long-wanted Whole Foods...
Wawa celebrates grand opening of new Levittown store
Wawa recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Levittown. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion. The first 100 guests enjoyed limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts. The celebration was part of Wawa’s 2022...
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”
The new home development just sold the last of a particular model.Photo byLennar Philly Metro. A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'
EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
Despite Inflation Costs, Silverdale-Based Farm Sees Strong Turkey Demand for Thanksgiving
The local turkey farm is working hard to bring a Thanksgiving staple to hungry residents. A Bucks County farm is working hard to make sure that local residents have access to the most important part of any Thanksgiving meal. Nicole Leonard wrote about the local farm for WHYY. Despite rising...
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
glensidelocal.com
We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers
We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
