Doylestown, PA

For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty

Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
GLENSIDE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern-Based Vanguard Still Committed to ‘Hybrid Working Model’ Despite Additional Office Building

Vanguard's newest office purchase, which is currently leased by Endo International.Photo byMichael Bryant, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Malvern-based Vanguard Group has expanded its office space in the Philadelphia area with the purchase of a nine-year-old high-end office complex close to its headquarters, write Jake Blumgart and Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years

The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Whole Foods is coming to Doylestown, as Marshall’s relocates

Bucks County’s first Whole Foods Market is opening sometime early next year in the Barn Plaza shopping center on Route 611 in Doylestown Township. The highly anticipated announcement came from Brixmor Property Group, which manages the center, on its Facebook page. The larger Doylestown community has long-wanted Whole Foods...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'

EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
EASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers

We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
GLENSIDE, PA

