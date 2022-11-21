Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Why Kirk Herbstreit needs to immediately apologize to Tennessee Vols players and coaches
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit went on national television on Tuesday night and spread unfounded rumors about the Tennessee Vols. During the College Football Playoff rankings reveal show, Herbstreit said he’s taking Vanderbilt outright to beat the Vols this weekend. That’s not exactly a bold prediction after watching Vandy beat...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The race for Deion Sanders rumored to be down to two programs
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was one of three names that received the most steam when it came to the Auburn head coach opening, joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Sanders, who has led Jackson State to 23 wins over the last...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Comment from South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler shows how Josh Heupel has changed the national perception of the Vols
For the last 10 years, a win over the Tennessee Vols hasn’t been that big of a deal for rival SEC programs. Tennessee has been down for the last decade and they’ve lost a lot of games they don’t traditionally lose. A loss to Vanderbilt, for example,...
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday
Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
Veteran NFL Running Back Cut After Sunday's Loss
A veteran NFL running back has been cut following his team's loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have cut a key offensive player following the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been waived. "The #Broncos make a...
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return
A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment
Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness
The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator
NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged. Tennessee is not firing Downing, though. Head coach...
CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks
The college football matchup between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks has a little extra spice this weekend after South Carolina’s huge upset of Tennessee last week. However, there was no extra spiciness needed in this in-state rivalry game as far as Dabo Swinney is concerned. Clemson and USC are big-time rivals that go Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Tennessee Titans getting rookie Chig Okonkwo more involved in the offense
NASHVILLE — As the Tennessee Titans (7-3) advance deeper into the regular season, their 2022 rookie class continues to make important contributions. Tight end Chig Okonkwo is one who has continued to earn the trust of his teammates and coaches. Tennessee will need him down the stretch. Okonkwo has...
