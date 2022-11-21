TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO