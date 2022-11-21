ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday

Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut After Sunday's Loss

A veteran NFL running back has been cut following his team's loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have cut a key offensive player following the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been waived. "The #Broncos make a...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return

A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment

Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
ANN ARBOR, MI
atozsports.com

The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator

NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged. Tennessee is not firing Downing, though. Head coach...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks

The college football matchup between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks has a little extra spice this weekend after South Carolina’s huge upset of Tennessee last week. However, there was no extra spiciness needed in this in-state rivalry game as far as Dabo Swinney is concerned. Clemson and USC are big-time rivals that go Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans getting rookie Chig Okonkwo more involved in the offense

NASHVILLE — As the Tennessee Titans (7-3) advance deeper into the regular season, their 2022 rookie class continues to make important contributions. Tight end Chig Okonkwo is one who has continued to earn the trust of his teammates and coaches. Tennessee will need him down the stretch. Okonkwo has...
NASHVILLE, TN

