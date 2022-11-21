Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley's Shove From Behind Reminiscent of Nikola Jokic's Blindsiding Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has long been considered one of the NBA's dirtiest players and he only added to that reputation Tuesday. Beverley was ejected during their game after shoving Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton from behind. The play caused Ayton to the ground. Beverley was reacting to Ayton standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. Beverley, a former Miami Heat player, ran from across the court to blindside Ayton.
fadeawayworld.net
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
Pete Maravich is one of the most underappreciated scorers in NBA history and a name that is often forgotten about while discussing the all-time greats in the sport. He never won a championship, and he didn't have a long prime, but Maravich was easily one of the most dangerous scorers in the league during his prime.
3 reasons Tom Thibodeau no longer fits as New York Knicks coach
Tom Thibodeau is an excellent coach. For yesterday’s NBA. Today’s NBA is no place for coaches like Thibs. He has
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims Mavericks Would Try To Trade For Draymond Green If Warriors Made HIm Available
Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an extremely valuable player to have on one's roster. His communication on defense is elite, and he is a player that is genuinely capable of guarding all five positions. There...
Legacy of Bigs: Ranking the Houston Rockets' greatest centers of all-time
There's an obvious choice at the top spot, but the debate begins after that.
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
Luka Doncic Thinks Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘Already Is’ Face Of NBA
Luka Doncic has clearly taken notice of the ascension from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum this season. The two squared off in a showdown of MVP frontrunners Wednesday night with Tatum getting the better of Doncic, especially on one specific play late in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics pulled out a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
There are 10 NBA players that could score 70 points in a single game.
NBA First-Quarter Awards: Celtics, Luka Doncic make statements in early part of season
After a 12-game Wednesday slate, the NBA will take Thanksgiving off. When it puts the turkey and stuffing away to get back to work this weekend, though, most of the league’s 30 teams either will have played or will be approaching their 20th game — which puts us about 25 percent of the way through the 2022-23 season.
The 10 Best NBA Players That Kevin Durant Beat In The NBA Finals
Kevin Durant beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in the NBA Finals.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis Becomes First NBA Player To Hit This Stat Line
Anthony Davis had himself an incredible game. Anthony Davis struggled in the early going of this season. Now, however, he seems to be playing some of the best ball of his career. He has scored over 30 points in his last four games, including last night in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs at Celtics GAMEDAY: Dinwiddie, Tatum Questionable as Dallas Seeks Bounce-Back Win
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to bounce back from their letdown performance against the severely shorthanded Denver Nuggets on Sunday night if they want to avoiding heading into Thanksgiving Day on a losing streak. Before the Mavs get to enjoy their turkey, dressing, and, if they're doing it right, the...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Warriors' Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angels Clippers. Wiggins is expected to return after the Golden State forward sat one game for rest purposes. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wiggins to score 31.4 FanDuel points. Wiggins' projection...
Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns look to again establish themselves as one of the top teams in the league after a shaky road stretch.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
