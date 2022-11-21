ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Shove From Behind Reminiscent of Nikola Jokic's Blindsiding Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has long been considered one of the NBA's dirtiest players and he only added to that reputation Tuesday. Beverley was ejected during their game after shoving Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton from behind. The play caused Ayton to the ground. Beverley was reacting to Ayton standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. Beverley, a former Miami Heat player, ran from across the court to blindside Ayton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

Pete Maravich is one of the most underappreciated scorers in NBA history and a name that is often forgotten about while discussing the all-time greats in the sport. He never won a championship, and he didn't have a long prime, but Maravich was easily one of the most dangerous scorers in the league during his prime.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?

When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NESN

Luka Doncic Thinks Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘Already Is’ Face Of NBA

Luka Doncic has clearly taken notice of the ascension from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum this season. The two squared off in a showdown of MVP frontrunners Wednesday night with Tatum getting the better of Doncic, especially on one specific play late in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics pulled out a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Becomes First NBA Player To Hit This Stat Line

Anthony Davis had himself an incredible game. Anthony Davis struggled in the early going of this season. Now, however, he seems to be playing some of the best ball of his career. He has scored over 30 points in his last four games, including last night in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Warriors' Wednesday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angels Clippers. Wiggins is expected to return after the Golden State forward sat one game for rest purposes. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wiggins to score 31.4 FanDuel points. Wiggins' projection...
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy