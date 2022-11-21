Read full article on original website
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Exeter city centre 'greenest' in Britain, University of Sheffield researchers find
Scientists have named the Exeter city centre as the "greenest" in Britain based on tree cover and the presence of parks. The city in Devon had the highest number of green attributes in a University of Sheffield analysis of urban environments. The second spot was taken by Islington, London, followed...
BBC
Liverpool's Eurovision arena investigates safety concerns at Jamie Webster gig
The Liverpool arena where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held next year has apologised and pledged to investigate after fans complained about safety concerns at a sold-out concert. Some fans at the M&S Bank Arena to see Jamie Webster on Saturday reported overcrowding and poor ticket checks. Paul Lang,...
BBC
Liverpool Street Station: £1.5bn revamp plan consultation begins
The developer of The Shard has begun a public consultation for its proposed £1.5bn redevelopment of Liverpool Street Station. The plans by developer Sellar include removing the 1980s roof and original station entrance, and constructing a 10-storey hotel and office block. The site's owner, Network Rail, says the project...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025
Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
They died suddenly - then the anti-vax trolling started
"Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest". When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn't know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. Because, as Victoria waited...
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ at Qatar World Cup
Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans.Wales’s Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.Former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister, now a professor at Cardiff University, wrote on Twitter: “So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event, @Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will...
BBC
Swindon UK Life Centre office block to be turned into flats
An empty office block in the centre of Swindon is to be refurbished into 230 new apartments. The UK Life Centre building on Station Road has been empty for several years. Developer Vinesh Aggarwal has been given planning permission to add two extra storeys on top of the existing four.
Phil Foden can exploit USA gaps but England’s bench offers a vital edge | Karen Carney
Gareth Southgate’s team selection worked perfectly against Iran but also showcased the importance of England’s finishers
BBC
Harry Kane thanks namesake school in Norfolk for support
A school that changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School for the World Cup has been tweeted by the England captain. Head teacher Gregory Hill, from Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, Norfolk, said the school would change its name permanently if England won. The school tweeted a video...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Leipzig Prepared to Sell Konrad Laimer to Liverpool
With Liverpool in need of midfielders and Borussia Dortmund unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham to them last summer, the Reds turned to a number of potential alternatives with one of the top options thought to be RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old fit the profile and had just a...
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game against the country of his birth to give Switzerland a winning start
