ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

U.S. Ag and China and USDA Meat-Poultry Processing Program

**Can U.S. agriculture stand between China and a war in Taiwan? According to economists, it can and is. Armada Corporate Intelligence chief economist, Chris Kuehl tells www.agweb.com, China’s military released a report saying the single reason why they don’t intervene in Taiwan is that the U.S. might see this as an excuse to impose sanctions.
News Talk KIT

Mexican Considers Chemical Bans and Farm Loan Interest Rates Up

**A group of lawmakers in Mexico is attempting to ban almost 200 chemicals used in pesticides, and Mexican farmers are alarmed at the prospect. While supporters want pesticides banned because it’s harmful to human health, farmers say that could devastate Mexico’s ability to produce food. Head Topics Dot...
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy