U.S. Ag and China and USDA Meat-Poultry Processing Program
**Can U.S. agriculture stand between China and a war in Taiwan? According to economists, it can and is. Armada Corporate Intelligence chief economist, Chris Kuehl tells www.agweb.com, China’s military released a report saying the single reason why they don’t intervene in Taiwan is that the U.S. might see this as an excuse to impose sanctions.
Mexican Considers Chemical Bans and Farm Loan Interest Rates Up
**A group of lawmakers in Mexico is attempting to ban almost 200 chemicals used in pesticides, and Mexican farmers are alarmed at the prospect. While supporters want pesticides banned because it’s harmful to human health, farmers say that could devastate Mexico’s ability to produce food. Head Topics Dot...
Curtailment of Colorado River Water and U.S. Sweet Potato Exports
**Federal officials may curtail flows into the Colorado River from Hoover Dam in Nevada and Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona if California and six other states can’t agree on a water-sharing plan to help the depleted reservoirs. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says officials are “committed to taking prompt and...
California Methane Emissions Grants and Thanksgiving Turkey Prices
**The California Department of Food and Agriculture is seeking to create a new program that will award a total of $10 million in research grants for projects that may reduce methane emissions from dairy and livestock operations. The CFDA is currently seeking public comments on its request for proposals for...
