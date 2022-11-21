ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooldridge, MO

Columbia police investigate unexplained death

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
School threat doesn’t pan out

A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
COLUMBIA, MO
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank

School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia’s FUSUS camera plan defeated on a 4-3 vote

Monday night’s vote was 4-3. Our news partner KMIZ reports the vote happened during a contentious meeting that lasted more than five hours. The three council members supporting FUSUS are Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Councilman Matt Pitzer and Councilwoman Betsy Peters. The no votes came from Council members Pat Fowler, Andrea Waner, Roy Lovelady and Nick Foster.
COLUMBIA, MO
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of starting fires around Moberly this week is facing several charges. Scott Bishop, 43, of Moberly, was charged Wednesday with nine counts of knowingly burning or exploding. He is being held without bond at the Randolph County Jail. According to the Moberly Police Department, crews responded Monday around 9:50 The post Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
Eastbound I-70 reopens after vehicle fire at 133 mile marker

COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County Tuesday afternoon. The fire at the 133 mile marker was reported around 1:40 p.m. Both lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. Traffic was backed up to at least the 126 mile marker, according to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Counties struggle to keep staff

How do you keep good employees from ‘jumping ship?’ Cole County Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher admits it’s a challenge with so many government jobs available in Mid – Missouri …. Hoelscher says the retention issues combined with retirements creates openings that regularly have to filled.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
COLUMBIA, MO
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia

An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia city council set to vote on camera system proposal

Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) is supporting the purchase and implementation of the FUSUS real-time software platform. The city council is scheduled to vote Monday evening on FUSUS, which is a software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any public or business-linked camera asset in real-time and review camera footage. Columbia Police say FUSUS provides a real-time crime center, allowing officers to have immediate access to video feeds on one single platform while responding to emergencies.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri’s governor say his AG pick embodies faith, family and freedom

Missouri’s next attorney general is a familiar name in state government and at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson (R) has appointed his office’s general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to the post. Bailey has also served as a Missouri Assistant Attorney General and as general counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
MISSOURI STATE
Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle. Jefferson City police say Jody Nowels, 35, was riding in a car with two people. He was driven to a gas station and to the area of East Capitol Avenue and Marshall Street, according to The post Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue

A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
MOBERLY, MO

