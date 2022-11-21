School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO