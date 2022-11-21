ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP arrests suspect in stabbing incident in Mt. Pleasant

Michigan State Police are investigating a stabbing in Mount Pleasant and have a suspect in custody. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments Saturday night for a domestic situation. Upon arrival, it was determined that an argument ensued between two brothers resulting in one brother allegedly stabbing the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: Weekend

At around 1:00pm deputies responded to an address on Sunset Dr, Morton TWP. For court ordered pick up, transported male subject to SHBR for an eval. At around 6:49pm deputies responded to a littering complaint on S Cass St, Aetna TWP. Male caller stated he saw a subject in a vehicle, throw a bag of garbage into the parking lot.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy