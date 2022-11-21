Read full article on original website
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
MSP arrests suspect in stabbing incident in Mt. Pleasant
Michigan State Police are investigating a stabbing in Mount Pleasant and have a suspect in custody. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments Saturday night for a domestic situation. Upon arrival, it was determined that an argument ensued between two brothers resulting in one brother allegedly stabbing the...
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
Manistee Man Charged with Murder in Suspicious Death Investigation
A suspicious death investigation in Manistee is now being called a homicide. Officers say 67-year-old Cynthia Parrington was found dead on Saturday. They say the incident happened on 6th Avenue in Manistee the day before. The suspect, 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers, was arrested and charged with murder. He’s being held in...
Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Mt. Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing brother
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Vandale Omar Greene, 44, has been arraigned on the following charges in the 76th District Court in Isabella County:. Attempted murder. Carrying a dangerous weapon...
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: Weekend
At around 1:00pm deputies responded to an address on Sunset Dr, Morton TWP. For court ordered pick up, transported male subject to SHBR for an eval. At around 6:49pm deputies responded to a littering complaint on S Cass St, Aetna TWP. Male caller stated he saw a subject in a vehicle, throw a bag of garbage into the parking lot.
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
