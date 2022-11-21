ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

LUXURIATE IN “THE AFTERNOON TEA EXPRESSION” AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY

Experience a glimpse of the backstage work of the legendary designer, Karl Lagerfeld from his popular Chanel runway shows, at the popular exhibition “Lagerfeld, the Chanel Shows” by Simon Procter, as you indulge in a specially curated afternoon tea to celebrate this special occasion at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT HAKKASAN ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi’s newly awarded Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is pleased to introduce its enticing New Year’s Eve offers for patrons looking to celebrate in style this year. Whether guests are seeking a delicious dinner or a lively night brunch offering, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has something to cater to all needs this New Year’s Eve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy