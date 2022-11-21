Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
LUXURIATE IN “THE AFTERNOON TEA EXPRESSION” AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Experience a glimpse of the backstage work of the legendary designer, Karl Lagerfeld from his popular Chanel runway shows, at the popular exhibition “Lagerfeld, the Chanel Shows” by Simon Procter, as you indulge in a specially curated afternoon tea to celebrate this special occasion at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT HAKKASAN ABU DHABI
Abu Dhabi’s newly awarded Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is pleased to introduce its enticing New Year’s Eve offers for patrons looking to celebrate in style this year. Whether guests are seeking a delicious dinner or a lively night brunch offering, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has something to cater to all needs this New Year’s Eve.
Comments / 0