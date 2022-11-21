DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Durand community is honoring the life and legacy of its former fire chief. Larry “Pit” Plumer led the department for more than three decades. “Pit was a lifelong member of the Durand Fire Department,” said Jamey King, the current fire chief for the Durand Fire Department. “He had 56 years of service. 32 years of those were chief.....He helped found the ambulance and get that started. He was the ambulance director for many years.”

