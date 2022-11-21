Read full article on original website
KIMT
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
WEAU-TV 13
Former Durand Fire Chief remembered
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Durand community is honoring the life and legacy of its former fire chief. Larry “Pit” Plumer led the department for more than three decades. “Pit was a lifelong member of the Durand Fire Department,” said Jamey King, the current fire chief for the Durand Fire Department. “He had 56 years of service. 32 years of those were chief.....He helped found the ambulance and get that started. He was the ambulance director for many years.”
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Kwik Trip President, CEO Don Zietlow retiring, son to take his place
Don Zietlow served as president and CEO for 22 years and 52 years total with the company.
Fillmore County Journal
Junior Van Gundy
Junior Carl (JC) Van Gundy passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at the age of 88, at his farm in Money Creek, surrounded by his family and friends. Born to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy on September 14, 1934, at home in rural Houston, Minn., which is known as Skunk Hollow. He was the sixth born of 11 children. He graduated from Houston High School in 1952.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
steeledodgenews.com
County warns about high tax bills
Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
Fillmore County Journal
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers, age 80, of Rushford, Minn., passed away surrounded by family at home after a three-year battle with cancer ,on November 22, 2022. William was born on July 8, 1942, to parents Lloyd and Aletha (Young) Jeffers in Preston, Minn. Bill was raised on a...
KIMT
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
A Rochester man is accused of threatening several members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. 53-year-old William Putnam has been charged with Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime. He's also facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person. Federal prosecutors say he...
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
