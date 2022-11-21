Read full article on original website
Freshman Harmon fuels late rally in Wayne State's 69-61 win at Augustana
Freshman David Harmon scored 10 points late in the second half to fuel a Wildcat rally as Wayne State stormed back from a 10-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining to defeat Augustana 69-61 in the NSIC men’s basketball opener for both teams Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. WSC is now 4-1 and 1-0 in the NSIC while the host Vikings drop to 2-3 and 0-1 in the league.
Hot shooting Augustana takes care of Wildcat women in NSIC opener
Augustana shot nearly 55 percent for the game and cruised past Wayne State College 93-74 in the Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball opener for both teams Tuesday evening played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Vikings improve to 4-0 and 1-0 in the league while the Wildcats drop to 2-1 and 0-1 in NSIC play.
Wayne State football lands seven players on academic all-district list
Seven Wayne State College football players were named Tuesday to the CoSIDA/College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Football Team. Student-athletes have to maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average to earn the honor. Wildcats honored include Gage Dengel, Jett Janssen, Jacob Keiser, Ryan Kennedy, Alex Kowalczyk, Dexter Larsen and Alex Powders.
Four Wayne State volleyball players named academic all-district
Four Wayne State College volleyball players were named to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team announced Tuesday. Sophomore Taya Beller, juniors Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker and senior Jessie Brandl now advance to the Academic All-America ballot with honorees to be announced in late December. The Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball...
No. 2 Wayne State ends season with 3-1 loss to No. 7 St. Cloud State in NCAA Central Region semifinals
No. 7 St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the No. 2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Saturday evening before a crowd of 1,054 fans.
Mundorf top finisher for Wayne Stater men at NCAA Central Region Championships; Larsen paces Wildcat women
Junior Brandon Mundorf was the top Wayne State finisher in 49th place overall to lead the Wayne State College men’s cross country team at NCAA Central Region Cross Country Championships Saturday morning in Joplin, Missouri. As a team Wayne State took 26th place with a team score of 674 points.
Wayne State's Janssen named NSIC South Division's men's basketball player of the week
Jordan Janssen of Wayne State College was announced Monday morning as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following his play in two Wildcat wins last week over York College and Nebraska-Kearney. Janssen, a 6-7 senior forward...
Southeast defeats Northeast men, barely
NORTH PLATTE – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was back inside the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night to take on Southeast Community College for the second time on the young season. The Storm came out on top in the contest by a final score of 80-79. The Hawks (3-3) have dropped both contests to the Storm by just one point this season. Tuesday’s matchup was a close affair as both sides traded the lead throughout the night. The score was all tied up at 40 at halftime and neither team pulled away from the other in the second half.
Northeast women struggle against Southeast
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team welcomed Southeast Community College into the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night after the two had already battled back during the very first game of the season. The Storm came out on top by a final score of 63-41. Both teams had a...
Creighton men’s soccer advances to sweet 16 with 3-1 win over No. 1 Washington
SEATTLE - A pair of goals in the final seven minutes from junior Duncan McGuire lifted the Creighton men's soccer team to a 3-1 win over No. 1 Washington during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20. With the win, Creighton...
Hartington native part of YCC class of 2023
A Hartington native has been named as a participant in the Young Cattleman’s Connections (YCC) Class of 2023. Christina Lammers was one of ten people named to this year’s class, which helps participants develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry.
Thomas Klein appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Thomas Klein to the County Court seat for the Sixth Judicial District, which serves Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. A native of Wahoo, Klein has served as the Saunders County Public Defender since January of 1999. He holds a Bachelor of...
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
Norfolk man dies in one-vehicle accident near Battle Creek
A one-vehicle accident near Battle Creek over the weekend resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Norfolk Dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545th Avenue on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
UPDATE: Teen missing from Hoskins area
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the missing teen, Deztinee Bare, has been found and returned home. Thank you to everyone who helped spread/share the information regarding her disappearance.
Ex-prosecutor guilty of stalking estranged wife, boyfriend
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was convicted of the misdemeanor Monday after he entered his plea. The Omaha World-Herald reports that...
Roadwork finished for the year, Benjamin Ave. set to open
After months of extensive roadwork, Benjamin Avenue is set to open up for the first time in months. City engineer Steve Rames says outside of a little area next to Burger King, all traffic control is set to come down on Benjamin between 1st street and Riverside Boulevard. He says even with some hiccups, the projects has gone along very well.
City Council approves zoning change for potential apartments
The Norfolk city council approved a zoning change at 5th and Philip Avenue, which would allow for a new apartment complex to be built. Kelby Herman with Progressive Builders says the new complex will be in conjunction with the growing together initiative with Wayne State College, which provides housing for seniors at Wayne State while working here in Norfolk.
