WITN
Kinston boys hoops shoot past West Carteret
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Last year’s state 3A runner-up West Carteret boys at 2A east regional finalist Kinston. Outside game working for Kinston Mir Mir Moore hits for 3, he had a game-high 23 points. Then on the break Moore moves it to Kahlil Sanders for the 3-ball they...
WITN
J.H Rose girls top Bertie girls basketball
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie County last years class 1A state runner-up playing at J.H. Rose. Bertie then gets one in the lane for alexia dickerson up and in for 2 but they were down. Bertie then gets one in the lane for Alexia Dickerson up and in for 2 but...
Raleigh News & Observer
Here are the NC high school football players of the week from Round 3 of the playoffs
Here are the NC high school football players of the week after Round 3 of the NC High School Athletic Association playoffs and the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship round. The picks are announced each week on “Talking Preps,” the weekly streaming show from The Charlotte Observer and...
