Nashville, TN

Susan Wiegand
2d ago

the kids don't deserve all the B's that people are saying. the kids didn't do anything wrong. Savannah created her own fashion and cosmetics, chase is in real estate and his candle company and I'm not sure what greyson is doing. but the kids did their own things and should not be drug through the mud because of the parents. js. as far as cloe is concerned she went back to her dad a long time ago ( when charges against Todd and Julie first happened)

Isabel Fernandez-Garcia
2d ago

oh if only the law applied to everyone, even if you lived in that big white house on the hill. I enjoyed those crazy 🤪 Chrisleys!

Suzanne
2d ago

I think 20-30 yrs is crazy, murderers get les than that, sometimes!! Todd in prison,omg can u imagine!! lol Wonder if they'll get sent to some country club type prison,bet!

HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Accident As His Parents Face Sentencing On Tax Fraud Charges

Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 12. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to a police report from Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Gossip

Todd Chrisley: I May Be Going to Jail, But I'm Still Living My Truth!

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are awaiting their sentencing after being convicted of federal fraud charges this past summer. They are facing many decades behind bars. How is the reality star dealing with such a frightening future?. On his Chrisley Confessions podcast late last week, the controversial couple...
Daily Mail

'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case

In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy  Amid their $36 million fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing the likelihood of losing their Tennessee homes.  According to the New York Post, the Chrisley Knows Best couple will have to let go of their two properties in Nashville, worth $9 million combined, to pay the $17.2 million restitution ordered by Judge Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court in Atlanta. "They're going to have to give up a...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Chrisley Knows Best Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son, Grayson, was transported to the hospital via ambulance after sustaining injuries from the accident Grayson Chrisley was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident last weekend. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was in Nashville, Tennessee, last Saturday when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Following the accident, Grayson was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury. An ambulance transported the Chrisley...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict

The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
