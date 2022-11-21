Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling

The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling.

Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.

Additionally, Delaware law states: (Title 21, § 4182) Unattended motor vehicle . No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon . For a first offense, a fine of $25.00 – $75.00 can be imposed.

The Delaware State Police remind everyone to Lock It… or Lose It!

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 112122 0931

-End-

