womansday.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Fuming Over Shocking Entertainer of the Year Loss at CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone, and Carrie Underwood fans were left fuming after hearing the results for the most coveted win of the night. Since the country music star won American Idol back in 2005, she's received a multitude of accolades. But there's one award she has never won, despite receiving four nominations for it six years in a row: Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. While folks had had high hopes that the "Demin & Rhinestones" singer would finally be named the winner at this year's ceremony, the results unfortunately didn't go in her favor.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Carrie Underwood Onstage To Make Big Surprise Announcement

On Wednesday (November 2), country music icon Carrie Underwood traveled to Austin Texas’ Moody Center for yet another sold-out show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Standing atop the newly constructed stage, the “Ghost Story” singer was met with thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. And, to her surprise, an appearance from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
AUSTIN, TX
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards

Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson Debuts “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’

The fifth season of Paramount’s smash hit Yellowstone is trucking right along, with the third episode premiering last night (Nov. 20). The latest installment of the series saw a surprise drop from Lainey Wilson with “Smell Like Smoke.” The devil-may-care track is now featured on Wilson’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
iheart.com

Bruce Springsteen Defends Ticketmaster's "Dynamic Pricing"

Ticketmaster's deplorable "dynamic pricing" system has led to some Bruce Springsteen tickets exceeding $5,000. (!!!) And Bruce doesn't seem too bothered by that. In an interview with "Rolling Stone", Bruce says that for the past 49 years, he's been purposely charging UNDER market value. But this time he told his...

