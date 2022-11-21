Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Fuming Over Shocking Entertainer of the Year Loss at CMA Awards
The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone, and Carrie Underwood fans were left fuming after hearing the results for the most coveted win of the night. Since the country music star won American Idol back in 2005, she's received a multitude of accolades. But there's one award she has never won, despite receiving four nominations for it six years in a row: Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. While folks had had high hopes that the "Demin & Rhinestones" singer would finally be named the winner at this year's ceremony, the results unfortunately didn't go in her favor.
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Carrie Underwood Onstage To Make Big Surprise Announcement
On Wednesday (November 2), country music icon Carrie Underwood traveled to Austin Texas’ Moody Center for yet another sold-out show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Standing atop the newly constructed stage, the “Ghost Story” singer was met with thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. And, to her surprise, an appearance from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”. During the moving tribute, the trio’s...
Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare
Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
Elle King Joins Black Keys for Fiery Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney brought a strong burst of rock and roll to the 2022 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night for a fitting tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. The genre-bending trio put their own spin on "Great Balls of Fire," Lewis' trademark...
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
Lainey Wilson Debuts “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’
The fifth season of Paramount’s smash hit Yellowstone is trucking right along, with the third episode premiering last night (Nov. 20). The latest installment of the series saw a surprise drop from Lainey Wilson with “Smell Like Smoke.” The devil-may-care track is now featured on Wilson’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.
Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins...
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Keith Urban, Jon Pardi among 2023 Country Thunder headliners
Country Thunder has announced four headliners for the 2023 festival! Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Keith Urban will headline the festival happening July 20 through July 23.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Bruce Springsteen Defends Ticketmaster's "Dynamic Pricing"
Ticketmaster's deplorable "dynamic pricing" system has led to some Bruce Springsteen tickets exceeding $5,000. (!!!) And Bruce doesn't seem too bothered by that. In an interview with "Rolling Stone", Bruce says that for the past 49 years, he's been purposely charging UNDER market value. But this time he told his...
