Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Determined Attempt to Access the Christmas Tree Is Going Viral
As people begin putting up their Christmas trees for the holiday season, it's time to remind everyone to keep their eyes peeled. Cats are notorious for wanting to get in the tree. They'll even knock it over if they have the chance. LOL!. TikTok user @lilyandenzostory is clearly one step...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Seeing Snow for the First Time Is Too Sweet
Even for folks who live in areas that get snow on the regular, the winter's first snowfall is a magical occasion. Would you be surprised to learn that cats are no different? For Tripp, half of the feline duo behind @tripp.n.moo, watching the snow fall from his perch near the window is a dream come true.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected
Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyance Over Dad Being in Her 'Special Spot' Is Just Epic
Everyone has their preferred seat in the house. It's the spot you like to settle in when the family is sitting around the tv for movie night or when everyone sits down for dinner at the end of the day. One pet had her special spot taken over by another family member, and the result is too good.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Being Adopted After 270 Days Is Precious
There are many dogs waiting to be adopted in shelters all across the country. Because there are so many dogs available, some pups have to wait a long time to find their forever homes. One pup was recently adopted after waiting in the shelter for a long time, and the video of him meeting his new dad is something you don't want to miss.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com
Cat Causing Commotion in Kitchen Is the Funniest Thing We've Seen All Week
We will quite possibly never understand what goes on in a cat's mind. They're always doing their own thing, running the dang house. At least we get some good laughs from their strong personalities. TikTok creator known as @titi.and.walnut decided to set up the camera in the kitchen because one...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
pethelpful.com
Where Cats Sleep Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship With Their Humans
We all love funny cat videos with cats just being their adorable, derpy selves but sometimes we come across a video that not only features cute cats, but also teaches us something too. That's why we love the video TikTok user @Gatofather posted because it's just so interesting!. Does your...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best
Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Grumpy Reaction to Waking Up Is All of Us in the Morning
Most of us don't like waking up in the morning. A select few consider themselves early birds, but many prefer to sleep in, and we take a while to shake the cobwebs from our brains in the morning. One cat is behaving exactly like her fellow sleepyheads in this adorable video.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Family's New Kittens Makes Us LOL
Every pet owner envisions getting another fur baby. But with that fantasy, you have to consider whether or not your current pet will enjoy another one in the house. We'd say most of the time it works out very well, but not always. Take for example TikTok user @ohkarajane's experience...
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload
As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Spoiled' Police Department Cat Has Us Cracking Up
All pet lovers wish their place of work had a designated office pet. This would make work days much more enjoyable by bringing fun and cuteness into the work environment. One police department has done this and their spoiled pet is living the life. TikTok user @texascop2.5 recently shared a...
pethelpful.com
Poodle's Puzzled Reaction to Brother's Haircut Is Too Funny to Resist
We always love getting haircuts because you feel all refreshed. Confidence has come over you and people can't get over the new look. Sometimes the new look is so dramatic people won't even recognize you. Heck, pets might not even recognize you with a new haircut!. Turns out our pets...
pethelpful.com
Scared Horse Rescued From Auction Came With an Unexpected Surprise
We will forever be amazed and inspired by people like TikTok user @explorewithbecca_ who rescue animals. It takes a special person to do this. They need to have endless love and patience as the animals adjust to a new home. And those traits are exactly what this TikToker showed after...
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Comments / 3