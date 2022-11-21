ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-49ers on Monday night in Week 11

 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are on the national stage Monday night, as they wrap up the Week 11 NFL schedule against the San Francisco 49ers in a home game that is not at home. It is in Mexico City.

The Cardinals are 4-6 and coming off a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback, playing for Kyler Murray, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers are 5-4 and coming off an unconvincing 22-16 win over the depleted Los Angeles Chargers. They currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

It is the first time the two teams meet this season. They will meet again in Santa Clara in Week 18 to end the regular season.

Will you be watching this nationally televised game or listening to it? Below is all the information you need.

49ers vs. Cardinals game info

What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Monday, Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

49ers vs. Cardinals TV, broadcast team

The game is nationally televised on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

There will be a “Manningcast” tonight. Peyton and Eli Manning comment on the game and have guests on ESPN2. Their guests will be former NFL coach Bill Parcells, comedian Kevin Hart, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and former NFL receiver Julian Edelman.

49ers vs. Cardinals streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

49ers vs. Cardinals radio info

There is a national radio broadcast on Westwood One. Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic will call the game.

The Cardinals’ regular radio broadcast in English will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 83 or 225 and on the SXM App.

The team’s Spanish radio broadcast will air on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero call the game.

