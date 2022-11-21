ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week

A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
BBC

Cost of living: Electric heaters may pose fire risks despite savings

People are being alerted to the fire risks of unsafe use of electric heaters as they try to keep down costs during the winter. The popularity of portable machines to heat a single room has increased as energy bills have soared. But charity Electrical Safety First has highlighted the dangers...
moneyweek.com

Wood-burning stove vs central heating ‒ which is cheapest?

Sales of wood-burning stoves have risen sharply this year, as households try to find ways to reduce their heating costs amid the cost of living crisis and the rising energy costs. Energy bills are expected to go up in April by around 20% for the average typical household under the less generous Energy Price Guarantee announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the autumn Budget.
CNET

Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
The US Sun

Full list of vampire appliances adding $165 to your energy bills – eight tips to cut costs

WHILE winter marks the onset of the holiday season, it also creates a financial headache for millions of Americans: higher than usual electric bills. American consumers are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to rising fuel costs and colder weather, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration projection from October.
boatingmag.com

Electric vs. Gasoline Tow Vehicles

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The age of electric vehicles (EVs) has arrived. As the world seeks solutions to climate change, replacing internal-combustion vehicles with EVs has emerged as one strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
OREGON STATE
Family Handyman

What Are Infrared Space Heaters and How Do They Work?

Heating costs are on the rise this year, so many homeowners are looking for the best way to heat their homes. One newer option on the market is an infrared space heater. Barry Gray, an archeologist, woodworker and founder of The Tools Square, says infrared space heaters rely on infrared radiation. While they tend to distribute heat in a narrow beam, you might heat a whole room with one unit depending on the layout and size of your home.
rigzone.com

Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast

Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Science Focus

Black Friday heaters: the best deals in 2022

Looking to heat your house on a budget? Black Friday could be a great time to get a discount on a new heater. It’s that time of the year where your house is likely getting a lot colder, and inevitably the central heating needs to be turned on. However, with rising energy bills, a better option could be to invest in a heater.
Apartment Therapy

Heat Pump vs. Furnace: Which Is Best for Your Home?

Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Yesterday. Winter is coming, and finding the right heating system for your homes is quickly becoming a top...

