Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Giant Winter Coat Is Impossible to Resist
Cats technically don't need to wear clothing. Their fur keeps them pretty warm and if they do go outside, as long as they aren't out very long in freezing temperatures they will be plenty warm in their fur. But come on, dressing cats in clothing is hilarious and some owners just like to spoil their fur babies by getting them a new item of clothing.
pethelpful.com
Corgis' Unimpressed Reaction to Holiday Lights Is Too Funny
These hilarious Corgis posted by @TikTok user @Hammyandolivia shows us that either these dogs don't care too much about holiday light displays, or they are just very well behaved. On one hand, they sure do seem happy in their festive holiday headgear, on the other, they look a bit bored...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
pethelpful.com
Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It
There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog meets her newborn human sibling - and completely falls in love with him. Ellie and Neil Harrison, from Virginia, US, were excited for their pup Reyna to meet their baby Harry after bringing him home from the hospital at three days old. Reyna...
pethelpful.com
Poodle's Puzzled Reaction to Brother's Haircut Is Too Funny to Resist
We always love getting haircuts because you feel all refreshed. Confidence has come over you and people can't get over the new look. Sometimes the new look is so dramatic people won't even recognize you. Heck, pets might not even recognize you with a new haircut!. Turns out our pets...
pethelpful.com
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Funny Reaction to Mom Putting Her Harness on Is Too Cute
If only we could read our dog's minds! We bet that's what TikTok user @AliciaMoffet is thinking every time she takes her gorgeous Golden Retriever Willow out for a walk. The harness gets put on, Willow seems totally content, the harness is buckled and .. Just watch this funny video...
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
pethelpful.com
Dog's Guilty Reaction to Getting Caught Stealing Food Is Priceless
Every pup has their naughty moments, but their reactions to being caught are always unique. Whether they act heartbreakingly sad or avoid eye contact altogether, it can be hard to stay mad when they're that cute! One TikToker and dog mom learned this for herself when her Labrador and Golden Retriever mix, Harper, decided to get herself a pretzel snack.
pethelpful.com
Grandma's Reaction to Being Suprised With a Puppy After Dog's Passing Is So Moving
TikTok user @maryemmadavidson and her family decided to do something special for their grandmother because well, their grandmother has had a really difficult year and a half. First, her lifelong partner passed, and then just a few weeks ago, her dog crossed the rainbow bridge. Ugh, we can't imagine what she's going through.
pethelpful.com
Gorgeous Cat's Unique Way of Sitting Is Such a Trip
@TikTok account @FallonMagnus has been trying desperately to get their gorgeous cat Fred to show everyone what a champion sitter he is on video. This exercise has proven futile, until now. Now is the time we get to behold Fred in all of his distinguished gentlemen's glory! Everything is an A+! The stance, the posture..
'Unicorn dog' who lost an ear at birth takes Internet by storm
If you're looking to bring a little ray of sunshine to your day, then it's time to check out an adorable pup called Rae. Although the Golden Retriever was involved in an unfortunate accident when she was born, leaving her with just a single ear, Rae has overcome such adversity to become an online star.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much
Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible
We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Little girl and her puppy take turns sliding together
A little girl and her BFF puppy are so tight they even take turns on the slide together. 22-month-old toddler, Dorothy, is captured on video giggling as she slides at a playground in Exeter, England. Her golden retriever pup, Bonnie, follows right after her. Watch how this puppy follows little...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com
Video of German Shepherd Picking Up His 'Little Human' From School Is Everything
Dogs are man's best friend, and they are always proving this to us. Our pups are unbelievably loyal and very serious about keeping their family safe. One pup in particular is going viral in a video that is the perfect example of unwavering friendship. TikTok user @zeushowardthatgsd recently shared a...
Comments / 0