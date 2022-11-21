Read full article on original website
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia
Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Wisdom Teeth"
We're talking teeth with Columbia Healthy Smiles dentists ELIZABETH ABE and PHILIP BATSON! Did you know teeth are considered "vital because it has a blood supply and a nutrient supply," but it's not considered to be a living organism? November 22, 2022.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
kbia.org
Discover Nature: Share The Harvest Program
This week on Discover Nature, learn about how hunting can help your local community. While deer hunting is a popular hobby in Missouri, there is more benefit to harvesting a deer than just passing time. Through Missouri’s Share the Harvest program, hunters can donate surplus venison to those in need.
kbia.org
Marching Mizzou band ready for wild Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys. "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
KFVS12
Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. The locations for 2022 include:. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge...
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
kjluradio.com
You can have a picnic in a heated bubble tent at the Magic Tree in Columbia this year
You can enjoy a new twist on a long-standing holiday tradition in Columbia this year. Every year, families from across Missouri flock to Cherry Hill Village in Columbia to see the Magic Tree. The tree is adorned with 64,000 lights and on the night of the lighting ceremony, there is a festival that includes face painting, food trucks and visits from Santa.
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
kbia.org
Discover Nature: Chronic Wasting Disease
This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation thanks hunters for their help in testing for Chronic Wasting Disease. November 12th and 13th were the opening days of deer rifle season here in Missouri. In thirty-four counties across the state, that weekend also required any deer that were harvested to be brought to a testing station where their lymph nodes would be removed to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
