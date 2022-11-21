The three University of Virginia football players who were killed during what prosecutors have described as a “targeted” shooting on campus this week all died from gunshot wounds to their heads, the medical examiner confirmed.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday released a statement to the Associated Press that described the cause of deaths for Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, CBS News reported.All three student-athletes, LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the medical office, died from apparent homicide, she told the AP.Information released from the medical examiner’s office arrives as officials provided their...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO