University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
BET
Father Shares His Final Text Messages With Son Slain in UVA Mass Shooting
Sean Perry, the father of a University of Virginia football player killed in the Nov. 13 mass shooting, shared a few of his final text messages with his son, including his last words to him. Meanwhile, accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was denied bond Wednesday (Nov. 16) at a...
Friends, loved ones of UVA shooting suspect said he had been bullied
Brandi Porter, a friend of Jones that he confided in said the problem among his peers started after he was taken off the football team.
Mike Hollins, fourth Virginia shooting victim, doesn't know his friends died, mother says
Mike Hollins, a UVA football player wounded in Sunday's school shooting, isn't aware that three of his teammates died in the attack, his mother said.
UVA football players killed in mass shooting died from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says
The three University of Virginia football players who were killed during what prosecutors have described as a “targeted” shooting on campus this week all died from gunshot wounds to their heads, the medical examiner confirmed.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday released a statement to the Associated Press that described the cause of deaths for Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, CBS News reported.All three student-athletes, LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the medical office, died from apparent homicide, she told the AP.Information released from the medical examiner’s office arrives as officials provided their...
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
'Not the Chris we know.' Friends of man charged with killing 3 UVA football players seek answers
Friends who grew up with Chris Jones Jr. were stunned when he was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three UVA football players.
UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players
The suspect of the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia was charged with three counts of second-degree murder among other charges during his first court appearance via video link from jail. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports from Charlottesville, Virginia.Nov. 16, 2022.
