6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas
Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin
Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
ThunderCloud Subs keeps Austin traditions alive
ThunderCloud Subs hosts the 32nd annual Turkey Trot in downtown Austin on Thanksgiving 2022. (Courtesy ThunderCloud Subs) On Thanksgiving 2022, ThunderCloud Subs hosts its 32nd annual Turkey Trot, continuing a time-honored Austin tradition. Tradition is important to the iconic Central Texas sub chain, which opened its first store on Austin's Lavaca Street in 1975. Since then, ThunderCloud has grown to include 27 locations from Georgetown to New Braunfels.
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
13 places to dine in and order takeout from in Austin this Thanksgiving
TLC is offering Thanksgiving to-go packs and dine-in service on Nov. 24. (Courtesy TLC) Calling all Austinites who are not in the mood to cook this holiday season: Here are six Thanksgiving meal packages to preorder now and eight restaurants to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving preorder packages. 1....
E-bikes to become more affordable in Austin starting in 2023
Austin Energy will offer higher e-bike purchase rebates than what it offers now depending on whether purchasing an individual e-bike or a fleet. (Courtesy Austin Energy) Austin riders who want to pedal to work can switch to e-bikes at a more affordable price starting next year. Starting 2023, Austin Energy...
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
