‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
Chucky Creator Don Mancini Takes Us Inside That Deliciously Gruesome Finale Kill — 'That Was Pretty Brutal!'
The following contains spoilers from Chucky‘s Season 2 finale. On this bonkers little show called Chucky, we’ve seen the killer doll dole out electrocutions, decapitations, explosions and a myriad of stabbings… but we still weren’t ready for that disgustingly gory offing in Wednesday’s off-the-rails finale! As we learned at the top of the episode, Chucky swapped bodies with Dr. Mixter just seconds before the doll was shot in the face by Andy. Since the doc had a brand new doll stashed away in a safe, another switcheroo meant that Charles Lee Ray was back inside yet another Good Guy doll, and ready...
Wednesday Boss Says That Monster Reveal Was 'Literally' Tim Burton's Design — Plus, Grade the Premiere
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s series premiere and Episode 2. Proceed accordingly. After narrowly avoiding death twice and being mysteriously saved by a homicidal monster, Wednesday’s titular character may have finally found a place she loves. In the series premiere, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) rushed into the woods to save her classmate Rowan, only to find out he had been trying to kill her. He believed her to be the one who would destroy Nevermore Academy and that it was his destiny to stop her. But before he could complete his mission, a giant beast intervened and saved her...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Steps Down As Co-Showrunner Of HBO Max Series
EXCLUSIVE: As HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt) moves into production, series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John is stepping down as co-showrunner. She will remain creatively involved in the prequel as executive producer but will focus on other commitments. Veteran TV writer-producer Alison Schapker, who has served as co-showrunner with Ademu-John, will now be the sole showrunner for the series. Schapker and Ademu-John executive produce with Johan Renck, who is directing the premiere episode. Filming on the series started yesterday in Budapest, Renck announced on Instagram. (You can read his post below.) Starring Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson and Travis Fimmel, Dune: The...
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Director Antoine Fuqua Says That The Will Smith Slap Didn’t Delay Upcoming ‘Emancipation’ Movie From Releasing
Following his incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Will Smith faced a large amount of backlash from the entertainment industry. He left the Academy right before he was hit with a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, projects were put on hold, and his almost perfect public image was nearly tarnished.
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Milburn Stone Revealed the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Made Ken Curtis a Star by Giving Him All of Their ‘Stupid Lines’ They Didn’t Want to Read
Actor Milburn Stone recalled how the 'Gunsmoke' cast would give Ken Curtis' Festus Haggen to read all of the 'stupid lines' that the rest of them didn't want.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe
Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
1899 creators hint the Netflix series will end after season 3
1899, like Dark before it, is a wild Netflix series full of twists and turns. Every episode presents a revelation, culminating in a reality-shattering finale that’s just the kind of swing you’d expect from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. They have plans for more, and what’s coming’s already been well-seeded.
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
Tim Allen and The Santa Clauses Team Explain How [Spoiler]'s Return Sets Up Disney+ Sequel — Grade Premiere
Tim Allen‘s Kringle has lost a bit of his jingle in Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, a six-episode continuation of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise that sees Scott Calvin contemplating his third act. It’s been 28 years since Scott first transformed into Santa, and the world now suffers from a lack of Christmas magic. This becomes apparent to Scott when he is reunited with Sara, the little girl who left the allegedly lactose intolerant Claus soy milk in the original 1994 movie. She’s all grown up now, played in Episode 1 by Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson, and things haven’t turned...
