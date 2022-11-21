Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
“Code Red” – Scientists Warn That Climate Change Has Pushed Earth’s Vital Signs To Record Extremes
An international coalition led by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers released a new report that says the Earth’s vital signs have reached “code red” and that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.” The report was published on October 26 in the journal BioScience. In...
Jason Morton
Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming
War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.
natureworldnews.com
7 Hybrid Animals Born of Climate Change and Their Adaptive Traits
These 7 hybrid animals exhibit differences from their original species in terms of both physical characteristics and the adaptive traits that allow them to cope with climate change. Scientists have been able to identify them in the wild over the past few years thanks to subtle variations in their features,...
eenews.net
‘Climate heartbeat’: Scientists hunt for world’s oldest ice
A team of scientists will travel to the bottom of the world this week to search for the oldest ice on the planet. The Center for Oldest Ice Exploration hopes the trip to Antarctica will unearth one long, unbroken segment of ice that’s been continuously freezing for the last 1.5 million years. If they’re lucky, they might also find other smaller, older ice samples that could be up to 5 million years old.
Is Earth a self-regulating organism? New study suggests our planet has a built-in climate control
The Permian–Triassic extinction event, also called The Great Dying, has certainly earned its nickname. It was the largest mass extinction in the geological record, wiping out between 83 and 97 percent of all species living on Earth. Although the exact cause is debated, extreme volcanic activity that perhaps cooked the planet has been fingered as the main culprit.
Ingram Atkinson
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
natureworldnews.com
70-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Car-Sized Giant Turtle Found in Spain, Scientists Speculate Use of New Strange Feature
One of the biggest turtles to have ever lived was fossilized 70 million years ago, and paleontologists have just discovered its remains. During the time of the dinosaurs, a giant turtle about the dimensions of a Volkswagen Beetle inhabited the European seas. The team of scientists also found a new strange feature.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe
More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?But if extraterrestrials do exist, we still haven’t met them yet. (Probably.) You’d think out of trillions of chances for life to spawn in the universe, we’d have found signs of other intelligent life by now, right?Now a team based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is revisiting an old theory to explain why....
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
NASA Scientists Present Theory About Why We Haven't Met Other Intelligent Life. It's Crushing.
E.T., phone Earth ... if you can.
sciencealert.com
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
New Study Suggests That Mars Is Destroying Its Moon Phobos
One of the moons orbiting Mars may not have a neutral relationship with the red planet, as a new study finds its gravity may be destructive to Phobos.
The Weather Channel
Earth is Habitable Because It Kept Its Temperature Tantrums In Check On Its Own Over Lakhs of Years: Study
Over billions of years of existence, sharp temperature fluctuations have unmistakably left a mark on our planet. Numerous complex geological and cosmic processes like continental drift, volcanic eruptions, ice ages, magnetic shifts, space weather, and meteor strikes continuously alter the basic nature of our planet Earth. And five episodes of mass extinctions so far have wiped out a majority of life forms on the planet.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Uncovered New Details of the Icy Depths
A deeper understanding of Antarctic Bottom Water. Researchers have learned new information on how Antarctica’s subsurface ice formation contributes to the circulation of cold, dense water that sinks to the ocean floor, an important aspect of global water circulation. A team from Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science,...
