Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming

War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.
7 Hybrid Animals Born of Climate Change and Their Adaptive Traits

These 7 hybrid animals exhibit differences from their original species in terms of both physical characteristics and the adaptive traits that allow them to cope with climate change. Scientists have been able to identify them in the wild over the past few years thanks to subtle variations in their features,...
‘Climate heartbeat’: Scientists hunt for world’s oldest ice

A team of scientists will travel to the bottom of the world this week to search for the oldest ice on the planet. The Center for Oldest Ice Exploration hopes the trip to Antarctica will unearth one long, unbroken segment of ice that’s been continuously freezing for the last 1.5 million years. If they’re lucky, they might also find other smaller, older ice samples that could be up to 5 million years old.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe

More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?But if extraterrestrials do exist, we still haven’t met them yet. (Probably.) You’d think out of trillions of chances for life to spawn in the universe, we’d have found signs of other intelligent life by now, right?Now a team based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is revisiting an old theory to explain why....
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd

Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Earth is Habitable Because It Kept Its Temperature Tantrums In Check On Its Own Over Lakhs of Years: Study

Over billions of years of existence, sharp temperature fluctuations have unmistakably left a mark on our planet. Numerous complex geological and cosmic processes like continental drift, volcanic eruptions, ice ages, magnetic shifts, space weather, and meteor strikes continuously alter the basic nature of our planet Earth. And five episodes of mass extinctions so far have wiped out a majority of life forms on the planet.
Scientists Have Uncovered New Details of the Icy Depths

A deeper understanding of Antarctic Bottom Water. Researchers have learned new information on how Antarctica’s subsurface ice formation contributes to the circulation of cold, dense water that sinks to the ocean floor, an important aspect of global water circulation. A team from Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science,...

