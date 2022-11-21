This weekend, Maryland volleyball matched up against a top five team in the country and pulled off a shocking upset with just a few games left in the season. The Terps went 1-1 over the weekend, with both matches played in College Park. Their first game on Friday came against No. 5 Ohio State, and Maryland shocked the country, winning 3-1 for the team’s second win over a ranked team this season. On Saturday, head coach Adam Hughes’ squad couldn’t get ahead of Michigan, losing 3-1 on senior day.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO