Kindred Trailer: A Young Black Woman Is Mysteriously Transported to an 1815 Plantation in Hulu Adaptation
Time travel has never been this terrifying. FX has released the official trailer for Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s popular sci-fi novel, which will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kindred stars Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) as Dana James, ” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the FX on Hulu series’ official description. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role
Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amanda Blake Refused ‘Gunsmoke’ Casting to Pass on Her With 1 Stubborn Tactic
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake employed a very persistent technique to show how serious she was about wanting to audition for the role of Miss Kitty Russell.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
The man in the hat is back: Harrison Ford in first photo from fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie
While a teaser of the forthcoming movie is, so far, nowhere in sight, Lucasfilm has granted Empire magazine the first official pictures of Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones film. Ford-as-Indy graces the cover of the magazine. The adventurer is pictured on the deck of a boat, staring intensely...
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The... The post ‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself
As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023
Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year. In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about...
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Chucky Creator Don Mancini Takes Us Inside That Deliciously Gruesome Finale Kill — 'That Was Pretty Brutal!'
The following contains spoilers from Chucky‘s Season 2 finale. On this bonkers little show called Chucky, we’ve seen the killer doll dole out electrocutions, decapitations, explosions and a myriad of stabbings… but we still weren’t ready for that disgustingly gory offing in Wednesday’s off-the-rails finale! As we learned at the top of the episode, Chucky swapped bodies with Dr. Mixter just seconds before the doll was shot in the face by Andy. Since the doc had a brand new doll stashed away in a safe, another switcheroo meant that Charles Lee Ray was back inside yet another Good Guy doll, and ready...
