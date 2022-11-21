Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
travelexperta.com
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun
West Palm Beach Florida: A Great Place for So Much Fun. Coming to West Palm Beach is a pretty big deal. Everybody knows that it’s a really cool hot spot, especially for Southern Florida, yet not so much as far as Miami and Fort Lauderdale. West Palm Beach is one of the three county seats of Palm Beach County and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida, well known for its rich culture, history, food scene, and vibrant nightlife. Today we’re going to be talking about what to do in West Palm Beach.
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
bocaratontribune.com
Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000
Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
west-palm-beach-news.com
The Story of the Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside
A legendary West Palm Beach nightclub is ready for its second act. An air of nobility surrounded the African-American ballrooms and juke joints of the Jim Crow south. Baltimore had the Royal Theater; Atlanta, the Royal Peacock. There was the Harlem Duke Social Club in Mobile; Club Paradise, in Memphis; the Ritz, in Jacksonville.
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach’s Ultra Festive Pop-Up Bar Returns This Holiday Season
Who needs snow when you’ve got holiday-frenzied pop-ups to bring in the season? The Falcon in Delray Beach has once again transformed into a joyful pop-up bar, where you’ll find sleigh loads of merriment from decked out halls and a fa-la-la-la-la-ed up drink menu. The over-the-top lights, tinsel,...
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
matadornetwork.com
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore Inexperienced Market Returns Subsequent Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar to Expand with Two New Franchise Locations Next Year
South Florida’s homegrown casual-dining coffee bar is growing to nine cafes
Delray Beach residents call for action amid consistent flooding
Some Delray Beach residents in the Marina Historic District are fed up with consistent flooding every time there is significant rainfall.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in West Palm Beach this year? This post covers Christmas West Palm Beach 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in West Palm Beach, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
Parkland Commission Discusses Potential Heron Bay Development Traffic Impacts
As Parkland continues to grow, so might traffic. The city commission discussed ways to mitigate future traffic headaches at their November 16 workshop, focusing on future transportation and mobility improvements. The meeting was the second of a six-part workshop series focusing on future growth. It also follows the city’s purchase...
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
WPBF News 25
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
