lmgraphic.com
Charles “Doc” Signor Nelson
Charles Signor (Doc) Nelson, 100, Lake Mills, passed from this life into the next Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At the time, he was being lovingly attended by his family and well cared for by the staff of Lake Mills Care Center and Hospice of North Iowa. Doc was born Sept....
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
KIMT
No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023
FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023. Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
lmgraphic.com
Lighting Ceremony to be held this Sunday
The Lighting Ceremony of the Fourth Annual Drive-Through Christmas Light Display will be held this Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex, located on the east side of Lake Mills. Following the lighting ceremony, lights will be visible nightly through the New Year (weather permitting).
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
KIMT
Limits on visitors go into effect at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on the following units:. - ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics. Visitors to...
lmgraphic.com
Drive safe, and smart, this winter
With last week’s first measurable snowfall of the season, Dave’s Auto Service, Lake Mills, became very busy towing, due to accidents. Owner, Joe Jamtgaard, said, “People were driving too fast for conditions. There were just some odd, random calls that kept us extra busy.”. For instance, there...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KAAL-TV
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Trailblazers win first-ever meet
The North Central Trailblazers, a girls’ wrestling team, made up of girls from Forest City, Northwood-Kensett, Central Springs, Lake Mills, and Saint Ansgar, traveled to Decorah on Saturday and won the tournament. Girls that placed in the event for the Trailblazers are below. 235. Ava Woltzen 4th. Alexis Wise...
KIMT
Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16. It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks. Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.
KIMT
Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state Harvey...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KAAL-TV
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
